PWMania
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Reportedly Done With WWE
Over the last few months WWE has been going through some major changes and it looks like another interesting name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Jarrett has parted ways with WWE and is no longer Senior Vice President of Live Events with World Wrestling Entertainment. The belief amongst some people is that he finished up his duties with the company last Friday, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Discuss How Much Input They Have In Their WWE Promos
Recently, real-life wrestling couple, and "WWE Raw" Superstars, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Brian Gewirtz' Instagram Story. During the time they spent talking with the former WWE lead writer Lynch and Rollins, who have been known to be very skilled on the microphone when cutting promos, discussed how much input they have had on their promos. Gewirtz asked if the two were given papers and had to worry about reciting the promos word for word.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Calls Current WWE Star 'The Best Of Her Era'
Trish Stratus is intrigued by the idea of a generational clash between two of WWE's best women. Speaking with "Ring The Belle," Stratus talked about her step-by-step return to WWE. "I went back for the Royal Rumble, had a little taste," Stratus said of her appearance in the first-ever Women's...
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan Regrets Letting Vince McMahon Purchase Famous Pro Wrestling Library So Easily
During a recent appearance on the "Ariel Helwani Show," NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about his regrets about not getting more involved in the sale of WCW. Vince McMahon's then-WWF acquired select WCW assets in March 2001, including intellectual property, some performers' contracts, and the promotion's video library. "I do...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match
Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
411mania.com
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
411mania.com
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
411mania.com
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.22.22
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
PWMania
WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot
Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
wrestlinginc.com
Ruby Soho Gives Update On Her Pro Wrestling Future
Ruby Soho has been with AEW almost a year after debuting with the company at All Out in 2021, but after over 12 years in the industry, the former Riott Squad leader has picked up her fair share of bumps and bruises on the road. While Soho has "not thought about retiring anytime soon," she is entering a stage in her career where thoughts are drifting to what is next.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Gives Update On His Relationship With AEW's Christian Cage
There are few friendships in professional wrestling as well-documented as the friendship between WWE's Edge and AEW's Christian Cage. The former seven-time WWF World Tag Team Champions have remained synonymous with one another for nearly three decades and are still considered by many to be one of the greatest duos in WWE history. And now, following their forced retirements and subsequent returns to in-ring competition, Edge and Christian are both experiencing their own career renaissances as members of the two top wrestling companies in the world.
411mania.com
Various News: Tony Nese Teases Ruining CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley, Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT 2.0, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite
– In a post on Twitter, Tony Nese hinted that he may try to ruin tonight’s AEW World title match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. Moxley attacked Nese on his way to the ring last week. He wrote: “Would be a shame if someone ruined this….”
wrestlinginc.com
More Main Roster Call-Ups Possibly Revealed On WWE NXT
It appears Santos Escobar won't be going to the main roster by himself. On Tuesday's "WWE NXT 2.0" episode, Escobar pulled up in his SUV in the parking lot, where he was greeted by Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez, his former Legado Del Fantasma stablemates. Escobar looked to them and asked with a smile, "You didn't think I was going to leave without you, did you? La Familia stays together. So, you ready to go?"
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
