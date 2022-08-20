Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for George by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: George The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern George County in southeastern Mississippi Stone County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1215 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wiggins, Perkinston, McHenry, Ramsey Springs, Big Level, Whites Crossing, Benndale, Dale, Ten Mile, Perry, Bond and Crossroads. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flash Flood Warning issued for George, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: George; Stone The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern George County in southeastern Mississippi Southeastern Stone County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 100 PM CDT, Heavy showers and thunderstorms continue to redevelop across parts of southeastern Stone and southwestern George Counties for the next few hours producing torrential rainfall rates. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dale, Benndale, Crossroads and Ramsey Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flood Watch issued for Perry, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Perry; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in southwest Alabama, Choctaw. In southeast Mississippi, Perry and Wayne. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Additional rounds of locally heavy rain are expected across the region today. A very moist airmass is in place and with slow storm motion expected and storms likely training over the same area another 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible. With the already saturated soils this could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding of low lying and poorly draining areas. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
