Read full article on original website
Related
Ron DeSantis Went the Extra Mile to Endorse School Board Candidates. It Paid Off.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the days leading up to the Tuesday primaries in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis went on an “Education Tour” across the state to endorse candidates for school board races. His efforts paid off. Of a total of 30 candidates the governor handpicked and donated to for aligning with his “parent-centered,” so-called anti-woke agenda, at least 21 had won their elections by Tuesday night. DeSantis’ unusual involvement in the local races reinforced how culture wars on education have become central to the GOP strategy and that the days of nonpartisan school board elections are long gone.
Two Men Found Guilty in Plot to Kidnap of Michigan Governor
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “You can’t just strap on an AR-15 and body armor and snatch the governor.” Most people know this without having to hear it from a prosecutor during federal criminal trial. But two Michigan men are apparently learning this lesson the hard way. On Tuesday, a jury found Barry Croft and Adam Fox guilty of conspiring to kidnap the state’s Democratic governor—the latest development in a complex, two-year-long legal saga.
Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in N.Y.'s 23rd district primary
New York GOP chair Nick Langworthy defeated Buffalo developer and former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino in the Republican primary for New York's 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports. Why it matters: The result is something of a loss for the "Ultra MAGA" wing of the Republican party and a...
Georgia Federal Judge Blocks Lindsey Graham’s Legal Maneuvering to Avoid Subpoena
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Federal Judge Leigh Martin May from Georgia rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham to delay his testimony before a grand jury investigating former President Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 elections in the state. Graham is scheduled to testify next week. “Under the circumstances, further delay of Senator Graham’s testimony would greatly compound the overall delay in carrying out the grand jury’s investigation,” the Obama-appointed judge wrote in a ruling. “Further delay thus poses a significant risk of overall hindrance to the grand jury’s investigation, and the Court therefore finds that granting a stay would almost certainly result in material injury to the grand jury and its investigation.” Sen. Graham’s legal team had appealed an earlier ruling by Judge May ordering him to testify and asked her to stay the order pending the appeal, but she found that granting the request would not serve the public interest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeSantis Is Going to Appear at a Rally With Pennsylvania’s Extremist Candidate for Governor
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally in Pittsburgh for Pennsylvania’s GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano on Friday, sparking outrage from Jewish groups in DeSantis’ home state. DeSantis is one of the few GOP politicians who comes close to former president Donald Trump in terms of popularity among conservative voters, and his fundraising is on a record-breaking pace. But Mastriano is considered to be much further on the extremist fringes of the political spectrum—even for a Republican.
Liz Cheney Is Set on Keeping “Election Deniers” Out of Office—Including Donald Trump
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After losing reelection in Wyoming this week, Rep. Liz Cheney has set her sights on a new target: keeping “election deniers” out of office, starting with former president Donald Trump. In...
Greg Abbott Bussed Thousands of Migrants from Texas to DC. What Happened Once They Arrived?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Early Saturday morning, the room on the fourth floor of the Washington, DC, church is full. It’s not yet 7 a.m. and already about sixty migrants, mostly men and a handful of families with children, some women breastfeeding, sit around nine round tables. Their scant belongings—keepsakes of the homes they had left behind and tokens of solidarity from strangers they encountered along the way—are preserved inside transparent Ziplocs and white trash bags. After a 1,700-mile, 40-hour journey from Texas, two of the more than 150 buses transporting migrants that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent to Washington, DC, had arrived at Union Station at dawn. One woman approaches me to ask where she can take a shower, telling me she really needs to clean up. Another wonders if she can have a new pair of shoes because the cheap rubber sandals on her feet are falling apart. Some people need diapers and ointment for their babies; others ask around for some medicine that could relieve a headache.
Rudy Giuliani’s Lawyer Knocks Georgia Prosecutors: “I Don’t Know What These People Are Doing.”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A district attorney in Georgia has informed Rudy Giuliani that he is a target of a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to improperly influence the counting of votes in the state, Giuliani’s lawyer said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fast-Food Workers Are Closing In on a Major Victory in California
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mysheka Ronquillo usually gets up around 6 in the morning to provide in-home care to two clients in Los Angeles. In the afternoon, Ronquillo then doubles back south to her second job at a Carl’s Jr. in Long Beach. After what can be an hours-long trek on public transit, her managers at the fast-food chain sometimes send her home without pay because there’s not enough work to do.
These Cuties Could Help Save Oregon’s Kelp Forests
This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In 1906, two hunters at Otter Rock on the central Oregon coast killed what may have been Oregon’s last wild sea otter, then sold the pelt for $900. The fur trade decimated sea otter populations from Baja California to Alaska; by 1911, when the U.S., Great Britain, Russia and Japan signed the North Pacific Fur Seal Treaty, banning off-shore hunting, the species was nearly extinct.
Medical Boards That Can Strip Abortion Providers of Licenses Are Stacked With Republican Donors
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2010, a group of anti-choice activists sent several complaints to Iowa’s medical board, demanding the agency end a popular telemedicine abortion program. Run by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the program helped patients in rural clinics access safe medication for ending their pregnancies without traveling hours to a city. The anti-choice activists claimed, inaccurately, that not having a doctor physically present to hand people the pills was a threat to patients’ safety. At the time, the medical board wasn’t swayed. It closed the complaints without taking disciplinary action against Planned Parenthood’s physicians.
Abortion Was Already Inaccessible on Reservation Land. Dobbs Made Things Worse.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Since the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June, millions of people have faced new barriers to abortion access: increased wait times, longer distances to travel, and in many cases, an inability to access the procedure altogether. But for many Native people, especially those living on reservation land, these kinds of obstacles feel especially familiar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
She Questioned Disabled People’s Right to Vote. Now, She’s Running to Be a Chief Election Official.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Update, August 10: On Tuesday, Kim Crockett won the Minnesota GOP primary for secretary of state. She’ll face off against Democratic incumbent Steve Simon in the fall. Kim Crockett, the leading Republican...
Beto O’Rourke Calls Out “Motherfucker” Who Laughed Over Uvalde Mass Shooting
Beto O’ Rourke isn’t just calling out Texas’s loose gun restrictions. He’s calling out hecklers too. During a Wednesday campaign event at a town hall in Mineral Falls, Texas, the Democratic candidate for governor erupted when someone in the audience laughed during remarks about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Election Denier Kari Lake Wins Nomination in Arizona Election She Said Was Rigged
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spreading baseless claims of election fraud in the Arizona gubernatorial primary, Republican Kari Lake has won her party’s nomination. The Donald Trump-backed candidate and former FOX 10 Phoenix anchor defeated real estate developer Karrin Taylor Robson, who received endorsements from former Vice President Mike Pence and current Gov. Doug Ducey and invested $15 million of her own money in the campaign. Lake, a steadfast proponent of the Big Lie, had been the frontrunner, building her campaign around Trump’s stamp of approval—and the support of election deniers like Rep. Paul Gosar, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and My Pillow’s Mike Lindell. Lake campaigned on election conspiracy theories, anti-immigrant and pro-border enforcement rhetoric, and her repudiation of the very media that gave her a platform.
Carolyn Maloney Gives the Second Worst Performance of Her Career
Should Joe Biden run for reelection? It’s the question looming over Democrats as the president’s hemorrhaging poll numbers drive fears they’ll be swept away by a red wave this November. But for Carolyn Maloney, who is currently locked in a nasty primary fight against Jerry Nadler, the...
Mother Jones
San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
447
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 0