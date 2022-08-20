Read full article on original website
Freddie Freeman and his family had a busy day on Monday, making stops at two Los Angeles-area schools as part of the Dodgers Love LA Community Tour. The Freemans first visited Solano Avenue Elementary School just a few blocks northeast of Dodger Stadium, then they headed a few miles southeast to Garfield High School in East L.A.
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reyes Moronta’s first season with the Dodgers appears to be over. Moronta, who was designated for assignment on Saturday to make room for the return of Dustin May, has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Moronta had an up-and-down season in Los Angeles, putting up zeroes in...
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
It has not been a particularly strong season for Major League Baseball umpires as umps across the league have gone viral for blown calls and other gaffes all season. On Sunday, another MLB umpire made a terrible call behind the plate, and it led to an extremely heated argument and an ejection.
Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
Everybody loves Hanser Alberto. From the minute he joined the LA Dodgers this season, teammates and fans fell in love with the Dominican infielder. From his joyful mentality and loose, energetic personality, what’s there not to like about him?. In a recent video, the 29-year-old posted on his Instagram...
Prior to first pitch on Tuesday afternoon, Walker Buehler announced on his Instagram page that he underwent Tommy John surgery to reconstruct his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and repair his flexor tendon. World-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on the Dodgers hurler. Buehler is now set to...
Late last week, 16-year MLB veteran and current MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa was named manager of Team USA for next year’s World Baseball Classic. On Tuesday, DeRosa’s coaching staff was announced, and there’s one name that is quite familiar to Dodgers fans. Dodgers third-base coach Dino...
The Dodgers made the decision to cut Tony Wolters loose this month. The veteran catcher was brought up to make up for the loss of Austin Barnes, who went on the family emergency list and had to be away from the team. Wolters got a few at-bats and didn’t do anything with them.
On Saturday night, Dodgers fans got to enjoy a moment they’ve been waiting for the better part of 15 months, the return of Dustin May. It’s been a long road back to the bigs for May since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2021, but the wait, was certainly worth it.
For the second time in three days, the Dodgers put a whoopin’ on a Cy Young-caliber pitcher, handing Corbin Burnes and the Brewers a 10-1 loss. After scoring six runs in 3.2 innings against Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins on Sunday, the Dodgers knocked Burnes out of the game with the same stat line tonight, although Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter allowed a seventh run on Burnes’ ledger.
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
Emotions might run high after these two teams met in the Super Bowl, but McVay is clear on what won't be tolerated.
Arizona Cardinals star edge rusher and likely future first ballot Hall of Famer J.J. Watt likely wouldn’t have played in
When the Dodgers traded for Craig Kimbrel near the end of spring training, they hoped they were getting the version of Kimbrel that posted a dominant 0.49 ERA for the Cubs in the first half of last season. Instead, so far this season, the results look more like the version of Kimbrel that had a 5.09 ERA after being traded across town to the White Sox at the 2021 trade deadline.
On paper, the Dodgers game on Sunday afternoon should have gone much differently. They had rookie Ryan Pepiot going head-to-head with potential Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. He has gone 7 or more innings in every other start this month until he ran into the Los Angeles offense this weekend.
