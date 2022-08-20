ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Revealed

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Manager ejected during heated argument after terrible umpire call

It has not been a particularly strong season for Major League Baseball umpires as umps across the league have gone viral for blown calls and other gaffes all season. On Sunday, another MLB umpire made a terrible call behind the plate, and it led to an extremely heated argument and an ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument

Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Pounds Corbin Burnes to Defeat Brewers

For the second time in three days, the Dodgers put a whoopin’ on a Cy Young-caliber pitcher, handing Corbin Burnes and the Brewers a 10-1 loss. After scoring six runs in 3.2 innings against Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins on Sunday, the Dodgers knocked Burnes out of the game with the same stat line tonight, although Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter allowed a seventh run on Burnes’ ledger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Roberts Tweaks Approach to Help Craig Kimbrel ‘Get the Feel’

When the Dodgers traded for Craig Kimbrel near the end of spring training, they hoped they were getting the version of Kimbrel that posted a dominant 0.49 ERA for the Cubs in the first half of last season. Instead, so far this season, the results look more like the version of Kimbrel that had a 5.09 ERA after being traded across town to the White Sox at the 2021 trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
