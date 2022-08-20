ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Voting update: Aiken County's Breezy Hill split into two precincts

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232ayw_0hOj1NOi00
Buy Now The line to vote at Breezy Hill precinct continued outside of Christian Heritage Church and stretched along its side during the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. The South Carolina General Assembly split the precinct into two precincts.  Aiken Standard File Photo

The long waits to vote in Breezy Hill precinct could be coming to an end.

The South Carolina General Assembly approved and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a bill earlier this year that creates two new precincts in Aiken County.

The bill introduced by Sens. Tom Young Jr., R-Aiken, and Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, splits Breezy Hill into two precincts.

One of the precincts will retain the name Breezy Hill and continue to vote at the Christian Heritage Church located at 285 Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. The other precinct will be called Community No. 86, and it will vote at the Graniteville Community Church located at 208 Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville.

Before the split Breezy Hill was the largest precinct in the county with 3,071 registered voters, and there were reports that some people had to wait up to an hour and a half to vote in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election .

The area in which the Breezy Hill and Community precincts will serve is home to several new subdivisions and is the heart of the fastest-growing area of Aiken County.

After the split, Breezy Hill has 2,280 registered voters and Community has 768 registered voters, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

The same bill also splits another precinct, North Augusta No. 68.

One of the precincts will retain the name and continue to vote at Mossy Creek Elementary School. The other precinct will be called Creek and will also vote at the school.

Prior to the split, North Augusta No. 68 had 2,697 registered voters. After the split, the precinct has 1,325 registered voters. Creek has 1,285 registered voters.

Affected voters will receive information about where to vote from the Aiken County Board of Elections and Voter Registration if their voting locations have been changed.

For more information about voting in Aiken County, visit scvotes.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Eight Aiken County ballots not counted in June primary

Eight Aiken County ballots that could have been counted weren't counted in the June primary. Howard Knapp, executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission, told the Aiken County legislative delegation Monday evening that an audit requested by the delegation had determined that eight provisional ballots weren't counted in the election.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Richland County's 3 top election officials to resign in 'mass exodus'

COLUMBIA — After Richland County's top elections official resigned, two of her top lieutenants now plan to leave the long-troubled agency. Richland County Elections precinct coordinator Lakeisha Diggs joined Director Alexandria Stephens in resigning Aug. 15 without giving a reason, it was revealed at a legislative meeting Aug. 23. Stephens' departure was announced last week.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Green Energy Biofuel a growing recycling business in Aiken County

Green Energy Biofuel is a rapidly growing recycling business in Aiken County, but many local residents aren’t aware of its existence. “For the most part people don’t know about us,” said co-founder and co-owner Joe Renwick, who was the guest speaker during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall. “We’re in a quiet corner diligently working away and struggling and toiling, and we’re making it.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another deadly shooting on 5th Street in Augusta pushed the total to three in four days. The coroner says Tuesday morning’s victim is Cynthia Wright. Deputies say they found her near the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Elections
Graniteville, SC
Government
Aiken County, SC
Government
City
Graniteville, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Aiken Standard

New-construction homes planned for downtown Aiken area

More houses could be coming to the downtown Aiken area. The Aiken City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 22 to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance entering into a development agreement with South Company for the construction of six single-family detached houses on Union Street. The council...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County schools release new stats for homeless kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of homeless kids in Richmond County schools has jumped more than 25 percent since last school year. The district released the numbers highlighting homeless services provided by their community partners. Last school year, our I-TEAM exposed that while the homeless population increased, homeless kids...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precincts#Voter Registration#Registered Voters#Politics Local#Election Local#Community No 86#Nort
WRDW-TV

3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman Tuesday morning became Augusta’s third victim of a fatal shooting since Saturday. Deputies responded to the 1150 Fifth Street around 6 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the location, crime tape was set up around the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Homicide investigation underway in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office says the victim in this incident is deceased. The coroner's office is now on the scene investigating. The sheriff's office says this is a homicide investigation. *BREAKING NEWS UPDATE -- FOX54's EARLIER STORY IS BELOW*. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Aiken Standard

Church celebrates anniversary, growth plans

Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Augusta's largest congregations, had a Saturday gathering in Aiken to celebrate its 137th anniversary and its plans to expand its outreach to include an Aiken site. The church, with a reported membership of about 12,000, has bought acreage at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Column: Working together, Aiken County can take a bite out of litter

When one eats an apple or a banana, the whole fruit is not put into the mouth at once. Instead, the fruit is eaten a bite at a time. This might serve as an analogy for the work and mission of Keep Aiken County Beautiful. In addressing the complex and comprehensive issues in keeping Aiken beautiful there are myriad factors and levels to consider. These include components for: education and public awareness, cultural attitudes, laws and ordinances, enforcement parameters, legislation, funding support for staff and materials as well as other concerns. For the last couple of years, a major focus has been on litter reduction; but improving recycling and encouraging beautification are also important areas and have received attention. So, while much more remains to be done, KACB is definitely working daily to take numerous bites out of this far-reaching endeavor. Here is a summary of a few of the more recent activities.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County woman arrested for tax evasion, more than 600K not reported

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Richland County woman on Monday and charged her with seven counts of tax evasion. According to SCDOR officials, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021. The arrest warrants allege she...
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
206
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy