Voting update: Aiken County's Breezy Hill split into two precincts

The line to vote at Breezy Hill precinct continued outside of Christian Heritage Church and stretched along its side during the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. The South Carolina General Assembly split the precinct into two precincts. Aiken Standard File Photo

The long waits to vote in Breezy Hill precinct could be coming to an end.

The South Carolina General Assembly approved and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a bill earlier this year that creates two new precincts in Aiken County.

The bill introduced by Sens. Tom Young Jr., R-Aiken, and Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, splits Breezy Hill into two precincts.

One of the precincts will retain the name Breezy Hill and continue to vote at the Christian Heritage Church located at 285 Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. The other precinct will be called Community No. 86, and it will vote at the Graniteville Community Church located at 208 Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville.

Before the split Breezy Hill was the largest precinct in the county with 3,071 registered voters, and there were reports that some people had to wait up to an hour and a half to vote in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election .

The area in which the Breezy Hill and Community precincts will serve is home to several new subdivisions and is the heart of the fastest-growing area of Aiken County.

After the split, Breezy Hill has 2,280 registered voters and Community has 768 registered voters, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

The same bill also splits another precinct, North Augusta No. 68.

One of the precincts will retain the name and continue to vote at Mossy Creek Elementary School. The other precinct will be called Creek and will also vote at the school.

Prior to the split, North Augusta No. 68 had 2,697 registered voters. After the split, the precinct has 1,325 registered voters. Creek has 1,285 registered voters.

Affected voters will receive information about where to vote from the Aiken County Board of Elections and Voter Registration if their voting locations have been changed.

For more information about voting in Aiken County, visit scvotes.gov.