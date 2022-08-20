Read full article on original website
Dump trucks, school & city buses: What Volkswagen settlement cash is buying in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New electric buses for the City of Albuquerque, natural gas-powered shuttle busses for the University of New Mexico and dump trucks for a smattering of cities across New Mexico. That is what settlement cash from the Volkswagen emissions scandal is now paying for in the Land of Enchantment. Its been more […]
pinonpost.com
MLG dodges key forum held by business leaders
On Monday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham dodged a key NAIOP forum with business and commercial real estate leaders that was held in Albuquerque. Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti was the only candidate in attendance after the governor did not show up. As the forum began, Ronchetti’s campaign manager unveiled...
Rio Grande running stronger, but experts aren’t celebrating yet
"My message is the same to middle valley: if you're a praying sort of person please pray for rain because we continue to need it," Casuga says.
Santa Fe Reporter
City of Santa Fe Launches Approval Process for Re-Developing Midtown Campus
The City of Santa Fe moved closer yesterday to a Nov. 9 City Council vote on plans for the Midtown campus by submitting applications related to the land development plan for the site to the Planning and Land Use Department. According to a news release, two “interdependent documents,” one for land development and one for community development, establish the master plan and public policy objectives, respectively. “Midtown is moving forward!” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. “We’re seeing important progress with both the zone change and the master plan. Community voices continue to play a key role in defining what will happen on the site and we’re hearing from interested developers who recognize Midtown as the new center of Santa Fe. I’m excited to see all of the work of preparation with the community and planners now turn into action.” The plans, the news release notes, “represent the culmination of several years of planning with the public, city staff, consultants, developers, and elected officials” and are “based on objectives expressed by residents of Santa Fe for a multi-use civic district that’s environmentally sustainable, socially equitable, affordable, economically robust, and continually responsive to public wishes for its evolution.”
KRQE News 13
La Linea cartel leader extradited to face drug charges in U.S.
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The government of Mexico has extradited to the United States a former La Linea cartel leader to face long-standing drug charges. According to the Mexican Attorney General’s Office, Carlos Arturo Quintana, a.k.a. “El 80,” was put on an airplane under the custody of U.S. agents at the Toluca International Airport and flown to the United States late last week. He is wanted by a federal district court in New Mexico for allegedly supervising drug exports from the state of Chihuahua to the United States.
KOAT 7
Appeal by neighborhood association targets sole approved homeless camp in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In August, the city of Albuquerque approved a safe outdoor space just off of O-25 and Menaul. Last week, the Albuquerque City Council passed legislation not allowing any more applications for those spaces. At the same meeting, a local neighborhood association appealed the safe outdoor space.
KRQE Newsfeed: Martens case closed, New charge for suspect, Flood threat, Funding for colleges, Business picking up
Tuesday’s Top Stories From park to camp to closed: the evolution of Coronado Park Accidental 911 call leads to cockfighting ring bust in Valencia County Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visits Albuquerque Monkeypox has reached all 50 states KRQE En Español: Lunes 22 de Agosto 2022 Flooding […]
domino
The Secret to This New Mexico Home’s Jewel-Toned Stucco Exteriors
Would you stick with an outdoor renovation if you knew it was going to take 20 years? Heidi Steele did, and she has no regrets. “The plants themselves took nearly five years to get comfortable,” she admits. Steele’s town, outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is where the desert meets the mountains—the summers are 110 degrees, while the winters get down to minus-20. But between finding the exact right shade of yellow for her home’s exterior and installing a corrugated tin fence for her three-building compound, Steele was never sitting around waiting for the grass—er, cacti—to grow. Ahead, the founder of Surface Resources guides us through the lengthy landscaping process and shines a light on how she’s embraced the high desert’s heat.
KRQE News 13
Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
KRQE News 13
Organization hosts New Mexico gubernatorial candidate forum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s race is getting nasty with back-and-forth TV ads, but on Monday, it was only GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti speaking to business owners at a commercial real estate development association’s gubernatorial candidate forum. “You get a massive centralized government in Santa Fe...
krwg.org
Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating
The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
KRQE News 13
UNM requiring COVID-19 booster shot for students, employees
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students are back on UNM’s campus today for their first day of classes. The university isn’t cutting back on their COVID-19 requirements. In order to be considered fully vaccinated – all UNM students and employees must have completed an initial vaccine series as well as their initial booster dose.
KRQE News 13
City councilor clears up rumor about potential sanctioned homeless camp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in northwest Albuquerque are on edge as a homeless encampment continues to grow near their homes. Tents and shopping carts are starting to fill up an empty field at the corner of Irving and Eagle Ranch. Nearby neighbors say they’re concerned as the encampment gets bigger.
krwg.org
Afghan refugee faces murder charge in third Muslim killing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee charged in the slayings of two Muslim men is facing new charges in the shooting death of another man in the parking lot of a refugee resettlement agency on Aug. 5. A grand jury indicted Muhammad Syed in the three killings Monday. He is also the primary suspect in the shooting death of a Muslim shop owner in November 2021. Syed, 51, has denied any involvement in the killings that shook New Mexico’s Muslim community. His public defenders declined to comment Monday. The indictment also includes charges of tampering with evidence. A state district last week ordered Syed held without bond pending trial.
police1.com
N.M. police debut program meant to make it easier to track stolen firearms
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When it comes to tracking stolen firearms, it may all come down to saving a couple of bullet casings. That's what the Albuquerque Police Department believes will help track and trace lost and stolen guns. On Thursday, the department announced a new program called "Save 2 Casings" to do just that job.
kunm.org
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
rrobserver.com
Martina Gutierrez is latest RRPS teacher to nab state honor
In today’s proliferation of social media and the global usage of it by teenagers, one might think it’s difficult to get them interested in world history. That’s not the case for Martina Gutierrez, who teaches four sections of world history and two class periods of human rights to sophomores at Rio Rancho High School.
APD closing Victoria Martens case until new information is found
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two plea deals and a guilty verdict tied to the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but no one is actually facing charges for killing her. Jennifer Burrill is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Like thousands in the New Mexico community, she was shocked by the district attorney’s 2018 announcement […]
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the Case
In October 2021, a tragedy occurred: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer— was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin who was holding a prop revolver loaded with live ammunition as the western Rust was being filmed. Her death has been ruled as accidental by the Medical Investigator, but a great deal of controversy still surrounds the case.
Accidental 911 call leads to cockfighting ring bust in Valencia County
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accidental 911 call leads sheriff’s deputies to an unexpected bust–a cockfighting ring in Valencia County. When deputies rolled up to a property east of Los Lunas back in July, they were surprised at what they came across. Deputies say someone unintentionally called 911 and hung up. As one deputy tried to […]
