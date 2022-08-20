Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
A warmer Wednesday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be MOTS, or more of the same. A clear, comfortable morning in the 50s and 60s will eventually climb into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. The sunshine sticks around on Thursday and Friday...
KWCH.com
No big changes through midweek
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances continue to be on hold for now as skies remain clear and winds light for the next couple of days. Average highs are near 90, and that’s where we expect to be through midweek. Skies will be clear in the morning with lows...
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought conditions
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager's office and the city's human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back.
KWCH.com
Warm again Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be warm again Sunday before temperatures climb into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
olioiniowa.com
20+ Terrific Places to Eat in Wichita, Kansas
Disclosure: Visit Wichita hosted my trip to Wichita, Kansas, and paid for my meals at some of the places listed below. However, all opinions are my own. Note: This post was originally published in December 2018 but has since been updated with new information. Some cities are known as foodie...
KWCH.com
Quiet start to the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or a couple of degrees above normal. The week ahead...
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
hppr.org
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up
WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
WIBW
Gas prices continue to fall in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are continuing to see prices falling at the gas pump. According to AAA, the national average price of a gallon of gasoline has fallen every single day since the record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14th. In Kansas, the highest recorded average price...
KWCH.com
Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers. One bus driver for the Buhler School District said if the traffic signal is removed she may quit. Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD. Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of
QSR Web
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
KAKE TV
Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Of rain crows and sundogs
During a hot, dry spell a few years back, a friend told me she’d been hearing the call of a “rain crow” and asked me if I knew what kind of bird it was. She also said she had been seeing “sundogs” in the evening and that they were both supposedly predictors of rain. Now I remember someone’s grandpa talking about a rain crow when I was a kid, or storm crow as he called it, and I knew absolutely zero about sundogs, but given their supposed rain prediction powers, I delved deeper.
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
KWCH.com
Week of Aug. 22: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in human resources and talent acquisition. MONDAY: Human Resources Manager | Fiber Dynamics Inc | Wichita | $85,000 - $125,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12160108 | Qualifications: •Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Human Resources or related field. •Minimum of ten (10) years’ prior human resource experience required, preferably in manufacturing. •Proven working experience as HR Manager/Director. •In-depth knowledge of labor law and HR best practices. | Fiber Dynamics Inc has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
KWCH.com
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are continuing their recoveries at home after spending weeks in a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. In early July, Ava, Amy, Ava’s father and her little brother were in Louisville for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
