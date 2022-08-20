Yes, New York, a Republican Can Become Governor

The biggest challenge for Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York, is convincing fed-up New Yorkers that he has a chance. Defeatism is the go-to mindset of Republicans in the Empire State.

During the 2017 election, when Mayor de Blasio was four years into destroying New York City, getting right-leaning voters energized about booting the widely reviled mayor was an uphill battle.andamp;nbsp;

His opponent, Nicole Malliotakis, was not well known and had to battle not only Mr. De Blasio but also the New York Times and other liberal outposts.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

As a result, arguably the worst mayor of all time was elected by 66 percent of the vote. That sounds impressive, but in reality only 8.5 percent of New Yorkers voted for De Blasio. That’s how pitiful the GOP resistance was.andamp;nbsp;

Republicans simply didn’t show up, giving in to Democrats’ overwhelming numerical advantage. The Democrat advantage has been in place for decades. It was true when Republican George Pataki became governor in 1994 and when he was re-elected twice with record margins.

It was also true when Republican Rudolph Giuliani became mayor in 1993 by defeating Mayor Dinkins and again in 1997, and when Michael Bloomberg ran — as a Republican endorsed by Mr. Giuliani — in 2001.andamp;nbsp;

In that year, in New York City, there were 2.7 million registered Democrats and only about half a million Republicans. Mr. Bloomberg won anyway.andamp;nbsp; He won, as others on the GOP line had before him, by running on compelling issues that drove voter turnout.

It can happen again. The stakes have never been higher than they are today for our city and our state. When Eric Adams ran for mayor of New York City last year, he embraced law and order even as progressives in his party favored bail reform and measures designed to hobble the city’s cops.

Mayor Adams knew that making the city safe was essential to its economic revival, and survival.andamp;nbsp; Unfortunately, even as Mr. Adams has talked a good game, major crime in New York this year has soared 38 percent.

Crime is up partly because of reckless legislation passed by state Democrats aimed at keeping criminals out of jail. Just recently, a convicted Level 3 sex offender slugged an innocent bystander, fracturing his skull and sending him to the hospital in a coma. The thug was charged with only a misdemeanor and let back out on the streets just hours after being arrested.andamp;nbsp;

This is hardly a one-off. Such events, where violent repeat offenders are quickly allowed back on the streets after assaulting innocent bystanders, are reported nearly every day. What kind of lunatic thinks this is appropriate?

Apparently Mr. Adams, who has not yet engaged in all-out combat with Albany legislators who need to revoke bail “reform” laws that have loosed such danger in our city. Apparently, too, Governor Hochul.andamp;nbsp;

She has failed New Yorkers by refusing to fire New York City’s district attorney, Alvin Bragg, and his counterpart in Bronx County, Darcel Clark. They are enthusiastic participants in the “get out of jail free” craze.

Instead, Mrs. Hochul spends her time changing official wording from “inmate” to “incarcerated person” so as not to offend those delicate types who actually end up in our state’s prisons. You cannot make this up.

The Democrat governor, who is running against Mr. Zeldin, is afraid of the progressive wing of her party. She cares not at all about the residents of minority neighborhoods who are in the crosshairs of a crime wave.andamp;nbsp;

Crime does not only impact its victims; it hurts every citizen of New York. The state leads the nation in population loss, and it is no surprise: Dangerous streets, sky-high taxes, exorbitant living costs, and a hostile climate for business are all making life impossible for New Yorkers.

Lee Zeldin, a military vet and attorney now serving as representative for New York’s District 1, is fighting to boot Mrs. Hochul. He promises to fire Mr. Bragg on Day 1 and to reclaim our streets from the violent thugs protected by Mrs. Hochul and her fellow Democrats.

Polling shows Mr. Zeldin has a shot. He recently tweeted: “We need EVERYONE to show up to vote. It’s not just our right to vote. It is our obligation. No one can sit this one out.” He’s correct.