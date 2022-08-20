BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders as well as representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to celebrate the first group of former residents of Isle de Jean Charles who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. A total of 12 new homeowners were included in this first phase and ultimately, the community will consist of 37 homes for former residents. Approximately 96 residents will move to The New Isle, mostly by the end of the year.

