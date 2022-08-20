ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Louisiana

In Louisiana, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state. To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.
METAIRIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laplace, LA
Business
City
Laplace, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
L'Observateur

2022 Andouille Festival poster unveiled

LAPLACE — The steaming pot of gumbo that warms spirits on the first cold snap of the fall season was the inspiration behind the official 2022 Andouille Festival poster. St. John the Baptist Parish artist Karin Douroux used acrylic paint on canvas to capture the essence of the festival season and the Andouille industry. A smokehouse, sprouting stalks of sugarcane and a sky full of music notes come together to define what makes the region unique.
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Watershed Council Approves Project List for $100M Design Support Program and Approves New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards is announcing the state will dedicate $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects and another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This follows the unanimous approval of the plan by the Council on Watershed Management which met last Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Title Insurance#Attorneys#Business Industry#Linus Business#Choice Title
WAFB

Sunshine Bridge to completely close for repairs

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with DOTD confirmed there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for an ongoing inspection of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish through Friday, August 26. Drivers can expect a full closure of the bridge between 6 a.m. on Saturday, August...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office opens SWAT complex in LaPlace

Law enforcement officers from throughout the region will be able to practice clearing buildings and active shooter and hostage situation responses in a new tactical training facility that the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office opened Aug. 8 behind the patrol headquarters in LaPlace. The Capt. Octavio “Ox” Gonzalez...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Texas ‘Angels’ deliver furniture, home goods to Ida survivors

LAPLACE — Angels Serving With a Purpose founder Virginia Valentine and a group of volunteers from Texas traveled into LaPlace last week to deliver clothing, a truckload of furniture and a plethora of home goods to survivors of Hurricane Ida who are still putting their lives together one year after the storm.
LAPLACE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
L'Observateur

St James arrest reports 8/15 to 8/21

14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) LAFARGUE, MARVIN JR 26 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, LA 70723. 14:92 – CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES (FELONY) 14:108.1 – AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER (FELONY) 47:536 – SWITCHED PLATES (MISD) 47:501 – OWNER TO SECURE REGISTRATION (MISD)
PAULINA, LA
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards Celebrates the First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders as well as representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to celebrate the first group of former residents of Isle de Jean Charles who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. A total of 12 new homeowners were included in this first phase and ultimately, the community will consist of 37 homes for former residents. Approximately 96 residents will move to The New Isle, mostly by the end of the year.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Akeem Burl announces candidacy for District 7

My name is Akeem Kareem Burl, and I am pleased to announce my candidacy for St. John the Baptist Parish School Board Member District 7, #71. I am the 32-year-old son of the late Irene Snyder Burl and Albert Burl, Jr. I am a proud graduate of East St. John High School Class of 2008 and Southeastern Louisiana University where I received my bachelor of arts in English with a concentration in creative writing. I am currently a graduate student at Southeastern Louisiana University where I am pursing my masters in strategic communication.
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Treasurer John M. Schroder reports first UCP Trust Fund deposit

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder reports the first deposit of $48.53 million into the state’s Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund. The fund was created to protect unclaimed property from government expenditure and ensure that the money is available for people and businesses to claim it. In addition to protecting the integrity of the unclaimed property program, the trust fund will generate money for the state general fund by way of interest.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Three teenagers arrested for burglarizing LaPlace home in July

LAPLACE - Three juveniles were arrested Tuesday for the burglary of a LaPlace home in July. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said a homeowner woke up around 3:30 a.m. on July 13 and found three people wearing hoodies and masks in their house, going through their things. Reports...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO makes arrest in August 11 Airline Hwy shooting

Arrests have been made in reference to the shooting that occurred August 11, 2022 at a business in the 600 block of West Airline Highway. Through the investigation and video surveillance, detectives identified Deantre Lee, Chad Murray, and Alajuwon Snyder all of LaPLace as suspects for the shooting. Arrest warrants were obtained and all three males were arrested.
LAPLACE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy