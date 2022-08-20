Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
Business owners want development on failed Slidell casino site
SLIDELL, La. — The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish is giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass is what it looks like near the Oak Harbor exit, near The Blind Tiger, a popular bar and restaurant. The Blind Tiger sits across the street from...
NOLA.com
New 10-week program aims to help St. Tammany startups, build entrepreneur community
A new 10-week program that aims to give north shore entrepreneurs and potential startup founders the tools to create a business plan will launch Sept. 4, part of a partnership with St. Tammany Corporation, the parish's economic development agency, and The Idea Village. The partnership is a key in St....
LSP looking for applicants who possess courtesy, loyalty, and service to join ‘La.’s finest’
The application deadline for new applicants entering the hiring process will be on October 17.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Louisiana
In Louisiana, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state. To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
Tri-parish presidents reflect on efforts to strengthen the region
LAPLACE — St. Charles, St. John the Baptist Parish and St. James parishes welcomed a new trio of parish presidents in early 2020, just before the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation of Hurricane Ida cast unprecedented challenges on the River Parishes. Despite this, the three parish...
L'Observateur
UPDATED: Sunshine Bridge Closure LA 70 Eastbound,LA 70 Westbound, St. James Parish — Roadwork (Bridge Maintenance Operations)
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 11:40 AM, UPDATED : Tuesday, August 23, 2022 11:53 AM. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is...
L'Observateur
2022 Andouille Festival poster unveiled
LAPLACE — The steaming pot of gumbo that warms spirits on the first cold snap of the fall season was the inspiration behind the official 2022 Andouille Festival poster. St. John the Baptist Parish artist Karin Douroux used acrylic paint on canvas to capture the essence of the festival season and the Andouille industry. A smokehouse, sprouting stalks of sugarcane and a sky full of music notes come together to define what makes the region unique.
L'Observateur
Watershed Council Approves Project List for $100M Design Support Program and Approves New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation
BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards is announcing the state will dedicate $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects and another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This follows the unanimous approval of the plan by the Council on Watershed Management which met last Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunshine Bridge to completely close for repairs
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with DOTD confirmed there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for an ongoing inspection of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish through Friday, August 26. Drivers can expect a full closure of the bridge between 6 a.m. on Saturday, August...
NOLA.com
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office opens SWAT complex in LaPlace
Law enforcement officers from throughout the region will be able to practice clearing buildings and active shooter and hostage situation responses in a new tactical training facility that the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office opened Aug. 8 behind the patrol headquarters in LaPlace. The Capt. Octavio “Ox” Gonzalez...
Traffic Alert: Train breaks down in Destrehan causing road blockages
If you live in St. Charles Parish and plan to drive in Destrehan, avoid the crossings at Vans Lane, E Harding St, and E Terrace Street.
L'Observateur
Texas ‘Angels’ deliver furniture, home goods to Ida survivors
LAPLACE — Angels Serving With a Purpose founder Virginia Valentine and a group of volunteers from Texas traveled into LaPlace last week to deliver clothing, a truckload of furniture and a plethora of home goods to survivors of Hurricane Ida who are still putting their lives together one year after the storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L'Observateur
St James arrest reports 8/15 to 8/21
14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) LAFARGUE, MARVIN JR 26 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, LA 70723. 14:92 – CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES (FELONY) 14:108.1 – AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER (FELONY) 47:536 – SWITCHED PLATES (MISD) 47:501 – OWNER TO SECURE REGISTRATION (MISD)
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards Celebrates the First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community
BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders as well as representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to celebrate the first group of former residents of Isle de Jean Charles who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. A total of 12 new homeowners were included in this first phase and ultimately, the community will consist of 37 homes for former residents. Approximately 96 residents will move to The New Isle, mostly by the end of the year.
Police search for 3 suspects accused of stealing thousands in cash from gas station in La.
According to police, on August 12, three males of an unknown age allegedly took about $6,000 dollars from the Sportsman's Paradise in Robert Louisiana
L'Observateur
Akeem Burl announces candidacy for District 7
My name is Akeem Kareem Burl, and I am pleased to announce my candidacy for St. John the Baptist Parish School Board Member District 7, #71. I am the 32-year-old son of the late Irene Snyder Burl and Albert Burl, Jr. I am a proud graduate of East St. John High School Class of 2008 and Southeastern Louisiana University where I received my bachelor of arts in English with a concentration in creative writing. I am currently a graduate student at Southeastern Louisiana University where I am pursing my masters in strategic communication.
L'Observateur
Treasurer John M. Schroder reports first UCP Trust Fund deposit
BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder reports the first deposit of $48.53 million into the state’s Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund. The fund was created to protect unclaimed property from government expenditure and ensure that the money is available for people and businesses to claim it. In addition to protecting the integrity of the unclaimed property program, the trust fund will generate money for the state general fund by way of interest.
wbrz.com
Three teenagers arrested for burglarizing LaPlace home in July
LAPLACE - Three juveniles were arrested Tuesday for the burglary of a LaPlace home in July. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said a homeowner woke up around 3:30 a.m. on July 13 and found three people wearing hoodies and masks in their house, going through their things. Reports...
L'Observateur
SJSO makes arrest in August 11 Airline Hwy shooting
Arrests have been made in reference to the shooting that occurred August 11, 2022 at a business in the 600 block of West Airline Highway. Through the investigation and video surveillance, detectives identified Deantre Lee, Chad Murray, and Alajuwon Snyder all of LaPLace as suspects for the shooting. Arrest warrants were obtained and all three males were arrested.
L'Observateur
Cassidy Discusses Domestic Energy Development with Bayou Industrial Group
NEW ORLEANS – Today, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke to the Bayou Industrial Group on the need to ramp up energy production and improve infrastructure in Louisiana. The Bayou Industrial Group is comprised of business leaders throughout the Bayou Region, including from the oil and gas sector.
Comments / 0