Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
3 Triad school districts land among top 10 for North Carolina per-student funding are in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Equitable school funding in North Carolina has been an ongoing debate for nearly three decades, as the Leandro v. State of North Carolina saga continues to wind its way through the courts. If you don’t know about Leandro – other than the political hot potato it has become – it is […]
WBTV
Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee, charging customers to calibrate electrical meters
ROWAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man claiming to be a Duke Energy employee and calibrating electrical meters of customers has been arrested, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) says. Mark Absher, 53, of Harmony, N.C. was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation conducted by the RCSO, Iredell County Sheriff’s...
How Greensboro Urban Loop is impacting businesses and neighbors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open early next year, a few months ahead of schedule. It's brought some growing pains to homes and businesses along the way, including a small farmer's market on Church Street. Co-owner Paul Laparra put down...
Mount Airy News
Locals stand out at Galax fiddlers convention
GALAX, Va. — Although only one captured first place in their respective competition categories, contestants from the Surry County area represented it well at the recent Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention. Ten top finishers are listed for all individual adult categories and five in each youth division, along with...
abc45.com
One Arrested in Asheboro Fuel Theft
ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 9, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on U.S. Hwy 64 in East Asheboro in reference to a possible larceny/theft of fuel in progress. Upon arrival, deputies noticed a white Chevrolet truck with a work bed sitting in the parking lot of the gas station, on top of the underground fuel tanks. A deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Jeffrey Bryan Miller of Bunnlevel, NC. Another deputy met with the employee who advised the store had been a victim of larceny of 1,000 gallons of fuel from the underground tank on July 4th and 5th.
‘Please slow down’: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials ask drivers to be careful around school buses
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In her 23 years of driving a school bus for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Cynthia Coleman sees cars rush past her stop sign arm every day. “I don’t want to be a witness to any accidents or incidents, so I’m asking the motorists please slow down,” Coleman said. From sailing past stop […]
Nursing home loses Medicare funding due to health, safety, compliance
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Accordius Health at Statesville is having its Medicare funding pulled, because the facility failed to comply with health and safety requirements, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency fined the facility more than $450,000 in February but there were reports of more...
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
rhinotimes.com
County Inmates And Guards Aren’t The Only Living Things In The Jail
You might think that a $93 million building that opened just 10 years ago wouldn’t have a major mold problem, but the large county jail in downtown Greensboro would prove you wrong. A lot of mold has been found on three floors of the relatively new Guilford County jail,...
WBTV
One killed in motorcycle crash in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released information about a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday in Rowan County. According to NCSHP, Russell Wayne Jones, 51, died in the accident on Clyde Poole Road just off Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jones was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson. There was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Mount Airy man was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond last Thursday afternoon on two counts of assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, according to city police reports. Michael Andrew Marshall, 38, of 130 Rocky Lane, was encountered by authorities on...
WSET
'Mountain violation:' truck pulled over in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said deputies observed an "early morning violation traveling down Fancy Gap Mountain." Although not many details were readily available in the Facebook post, CCSO did mention the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate. The Carrol County Sheriff's Office said the...
Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle and high schools getting metal detectors
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools are preparing to welcome back 54,000 students. The week before school starts is filled with information and events to help families plan for the new year. Metal Detectors in Middle and High Schools. On Tuesday, WS/FCS offered a first-hand look at the...
Mount Airy News
Master Gardener program sign-ups are open
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program in Surry County is looking for volunteers interested in joining the program and doing volunteer work in the community. The program began in North Carolina in 1979 and has grown to 88 North Carolina counties. Extension Master Gardeners Volunteers are trained to help connect North Carolinians with the reservoir of horticultural knowledge and research developed at North Carolina A&T University and NC State University.
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
Mount Airy News
Weekend moped wreck claims life
A man was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle wreck near Pilot Mountain, but few details seem to be available regarding the case. Officials initially reported the accident took place when a man driving a motorcycle collided with a tree, but Sgt. F.A. Fletcher with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Monday it was a moped which was involved in the collision, not a motorcycle.
wfdd.org
Groundbreakings for six new schools in Guilford County begin this week
The Guilford County School District began breaking ground on six new school buildings this week. The ceremonies began on Aug. 22, at the sites of three schools which will be rebuilt using funds from a $300 million school bond approved by Guilford County voters in 2020. The first two groundbreakings...
Mount Airy News
Long-time Westfield journalist to be honored
Little Free Library opening to honor late Dean Palmer. An old Pilot Mountain newspaper box will be used to house the Little Free Library being dedicated next week at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain. (Submitted photo) For more than two decades, Westfield’s Dean Palmer chronicled the...
