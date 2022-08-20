ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Surry County, NC
Surry County, NC
Government
Yadkin County, NC
Government
County
Yadkin County, NC
Mount Airy News

Locals stand out at Galax fiddlers convention

GALAX, Va. — Although only one captured first place in their respective competition categories, contestants from the Surry County area represented it well at the recent Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention. Ten top finishers are listed for all individual adult categories and five in each youth division, along with...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

One Arrested in Asheboro Fuel Theft

ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 9, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on U.S. Hwy 64 in East Asheboro in reference to a possible larceny/theft of fuel in progress. Upon arrival, deputies noticed a white Chevrolet truck with a work bed sitting in the parking lot of the gas station, on top of the underground fuel tanks. A deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Jeffrey Bryan Miller of Bunnlevel, NC. Another deputy met with the employee who advised the store had been a victim of larceny of 1,000 gallons of fuel from the underground tank on July 4th and 5th.
ASHEBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Equipment#Als#Ems#Ecg
WBTV

One killed in motorcycle crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released information about a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday in Rowan County. According to NCSHP, Russell Wayne Jones, 51, died in the accident on Clyde Poole Road just off Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jones was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson. There was a passenger on the motorcycle.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Police reports

• A Mount Airy man was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond last Thursday afternoon on two counts of assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, according to city police reports. Michael Andrew Marshall, 38, of 130 Rocky Lane, was encountered by authorities on...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cars
WSET

'Mountain violation:' truck pulled over in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said deputies observed an "early morning violation traveling down Fancy Gap Mountain." Although not many details were readily available in the Facebook post, CCSO did mention the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate. The Carrol County Sheriff's Office said the...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Master Gardener program sign-ups are open

The Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program in Surry County is looking for volunteers interested in joining the program and doing volunteer work in the community. The program began in North Carolina in 1979 and has grown to 88 North Carolina counties. Extension Master Gardeners Volunteers are trained to help connect North Carolinians with the reservoir of horticultural knowledge and research developed at North Carolina A&T University and NC State University.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Weekend moped wreck claims life

A man was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle wreck near Pilot Mountain, but few details seem to be available regarding the case. Officials initially reported the accident took place when a man driving a motorcycle collided with a tree, but Sgt. F.A. Fletcher with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Monday it was a moped which was involved in the collision, not a motorcycle.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Long-time Westfield journalist to be honored

Little Free Library opening to honor late Dean Palmer. An old Pilot Mountain newspaper box will be used to house the Little Free Library being dedicated next week at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain. (Submitted photo) For more than two decades, Westfield’s Dean Palmer chronicled the...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy