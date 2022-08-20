ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 9, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on U.S. Hwy 64 in East Asheboro in reference to a possible larceny/theft of fuel in progress. Upon arrival, deputies noticed a white Chevrolet truck with a work bed sitting in the parking lot of the gas station, on top of the underground fuel tanks. A deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Jeffrey Bryan Miller of Bunnlevel, NC. Another deputy met with the employee who advised the store had been a victim of larceny of 1,000 gallons of fuel from the underground tank on July 4th and 5th.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO