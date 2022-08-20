ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum overtakes reigning champion Cardano in terms of…

The developers of a blockchain network play a critical role in the growth and expansion of the network. From designing and maintaining the architecture to building smart contracts — developers do it all. And, in light of recent developments, Ethereum [ETH] has come out on top to have the maximum developer activity.
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
Polarys, the new exciting utility NFT venture launches its exclusive Genesis NFT collection

Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses, has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
Ethereum’s Merge already causing more problems than it’s solving

Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain has a new launch date but the shift may actually create more problems than it solves. Last week, Ethereum poster boy Vitalik Buterin announced that the ‘Merge’—aka the final step in the shift from a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain consensus mechanism to PoS—will now likely take place around September 15. The resulting blockchain—formerly referred to as Ethereum 2.0, now sticking with plain old Ethereum—allegedly gets Buterin one step closer to finally enabling greater scalability and eliminating the network congestion that has plagued the chain from Day 1 and led to impossibly high transaction fees. Or does it?
Grayscale Claims ‘Ripple Network Does Not Facilitate the Creation of Tokenized Assets’

Recently, Grayscale Investments (“Grayscale”), which is one of the world’s largest digital currency asset managers, made some questionable claims about XRP. As Stefan Huber pointed out yesterday (August 21), in an Information Statement for Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) that the firm filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Tuesday (August 16), here is how Grayscale compard $XLM to $XRP (in a section titled “OVERVIEW OF STELLAR LUMENS”):
Virtual Rapper FN Meka Powered by Artificial Intelligence Signs to Major Label

Hip-hop is now in the world of Artificial Intelligence. A virtual rapper named FN Meka, which is powered by AI, has signed with a major label. According to a Music Business Worldwide article, published on Aug. 17, the "robot rapper" FN Meka has signed a deal with Capitol Records and dropped his first single, "Florida Water," which features the Gunna and gaming streamer Clix.
