Read full article on original website
Related
Data shows that Texans pay more tax than Californians
Despite the perception that Texas is a low-tax state, a recent post on Reddit’s main economic forum shows that this is incorrect and, in fact, most Texans pay more taxes than Californians.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall
The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
Austin is a ‘Gen Z haven,’ according to new study
Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study. The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population. In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.
fox7austin.com
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seniorsmatter.com
Skin test for Alzheimer’s will soon launch in Texas
A new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s that only requires a skin sample will soon be available for patients in and around Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth is the first market that Synaps Dx has announced for its DISCERN product, a minimally invasive Alzheimer’s test that’s being marketed as a first-of-its-kind test for the disease, which affects about five million people in the United States.
fox40jackson.com
5 more migrant buses from Texas arrive in NYC as Abbott calls out Adams’ ‘hypocrisy’
Five more buses arrived in New York City from Texas Wednesday, the most buses in one day to reach the Big Apple. Abbott began sending migrants out of his state to liberal cities like New York and Washington, D.C., thousands of miles from the U.S.-Mexico border as a way to bring attention to the migrant crisis affecting his state.
just-food.com
Tyson Foods splashes out again with Texas beef plant investment
The US meat major is adding 143,000 square feet to the Amarillo site. Tyson Foods has announced more capital investment, with the US meat giant embarking on a US$200m expansion project at a Texas beef plant. The US meat major has earmarked the funds for its Amarillo facility to expand...
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
More of rural Central Texas getting high-speed internet access
SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - A federal program is working to provide greater connectivity to hundreds of homes, businesses and farms in rural areas within San Saba and Lampasas counties. “Because of the pandemic, we saw where we had big pockets of this country that are not connected to internet,”...
CandysDirt.com
This City Is Tops in Texas for Fixer-Uppers, and It’s Not The One You Think It Is
Which Texas city is a haven for fixer-uppers? If you replied, Waco, you’ve been watching the Magnolia Network or HGTV too much. Dallas is the No. 1 spot in Texas to buy a fixer-upper. RentCafé researched the nation’s 50 biggest cities and ranked Dallas seventh in its latest study....
Houstonian brings taste of Texas to Los Angeles with breakfast tacos
Meet the Texas native who's serving up her home state cuisine on Hollywood Boulevard. ABC13's Rita Garcia got to try it ahead of the Texans vs. Rams preseason game.
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Department of Insurance: Only about 14% of Texans are covered by flood insurance
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After all the flooding we've seen here in North Texas, you might be wondering if you need flood insurance. The Texas Department of Insurance tells us only about 14% of Texans are covered by flood insurance. They point out if it can rain, it can flood, so having a flood insurance policy is a good idea."We would definitely recommend," Texas Department of Insurance's Mistie Hinote said. "Almost every major city in Texas is in high risk of flooding. Especially that North Texas area."Hinote says on average, policies cost about $700 a year. However, if you live...
Biker Slams Into Brand New Rimac Nevera In California
After years of arduous development and testing, the Rimac Nevera is finally being delivered to excited customers across the world. Formula 1 star Nico Rosberg was the first customer to receive his gorgeous electric supercar, which proudly wears the honor of being car #001. However, that doesn't make it the first official Nevera to be built.
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
WFAA
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes
The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
KTSA
Gov. Abbott pushes back against EPA action against Permian Basin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is concerned about action from the Environmental Protection Agency against the Permian Basin, and he is expressing those concerns to the Biden Administration. In a letter, Abbott responds to a potential ”discretionary redesignation” of the Permian Basin, a move he...
Why Texas lost a record number of teachers?
HOUSTON — Why are Texas teachers especially hard hit this year? Teaching can be a tough job and it involves a lot more than just classroom instruction. Teachers could spend $300 million on books, cleaning supplies, and food. A new survey from My E-Learning World, an online learning web...
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
CarBuzz.com
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 4