NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After all the flooding we've seen here in North Texas, you might be wondering if you need flood insurance. The Texas Department of Insurance tells us only about 14% of Texans are covered by flood insurance. They point out if it can rain, it can flood, so having a flood insurance policy is a good idea."We would definitely recommend," Texas Department of Insurance's Mistie Hinote said. "Almost every major city in Texas is in high risk of flooding. Especially that North Texas area."Hinote says on average, policies cost about $700 a year. However, if you live...

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO