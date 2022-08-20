Firm to Execute CRA 5-Year Strategic Implementation and Financing Plan for Central Florida City. POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 (SENd2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The award-winning economic development firm, RMA ( rma.us.com ), is proud to announce the firm has been hired by Haines City, Florida for professional consulting services to help execute the CRA 5-Year Strategic Implementation and Financing Plan. The plan will focus on key areas of the CRA, including Downtown, the Lake Eva Community Center and redevelopment within the East and Oakland Neighborhoods.

HAINES CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO