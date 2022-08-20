Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Democratic primary for U.S. District 23 goes to Jared Moskowitz
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jared Moskowitz and Ben Sorensen were among the Democrats vying for the seat in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. Also running in the race were Allen Ellison, Michelangelo Hamilton, Hava Holzhauer and W. Michael Trout. In the end, Moskowitz decidedly came out on top. Moskowitz...
Palm Beach County Primary Election 2022: Track results here
. Results of Tuesday's primary elections in Palm Beach County and top races in Florida. School board ...
'A clear mandate': Wellington voters overwhelmingly place new term limits on their mayors
WELLINGTON — Voters on Tuesday put an end to uninterrupted years of service on the Wellington village council by approving a new term limit on their mayors. The change will require a mayor elected to two consecutive terms to be out of office for at least one year before seeking a seat on the...
wlrn.org
Election Day latest: Confusion at Palm Beach polls
Voting today? Tell us about your voting experience and what drove you to cast a ballot. Seeing anything at the polls that you want to tell us about? Text the word ‘voting’ to 786-677-0767. Or reach out on social media @wlrn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. New restrictions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Robert McKinzie holds off former friend to win election to Broward Commission
Victory marks an ascension for the former Fort Lauderdale Commissioner. Better funding beat a longer history in Broward County politics Tuesday as Robert McKinzie won a seat on the Broward County Commission, outpolling the man who recruited McKinzie to take his seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. With all...
floridapolitics.com
Primary Day: Lauren Book to hit voting precincts, hold watch party at Broward restaurant
The Senate Democratic Leader has her fellow Democratic Senate colleagues joining her for the final push and to watch the returns come in.. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is taking a last lap in the state’s most-watched Primary battle with a large contingent of her fellow Democratic Senators from around the state by her side.
floridapolitics.com
Michelle Oyola McGovern wins PBC Commission battle that hit $1M spending
The chief rivals' campaigns collectively spent nearly a quarter million in the last 12-day stretch reaching until Thursday. Michelle Oyola McGovern defeated Rep. Matt Willhite in a Palm Beach County Commission Democratic Primary, denying Willhite a return to local politics. The race spurred a battle royal believed to be one...
After grand jury report, let voters decide, not DeSantis | Editorial
A statewide grand jury, empaneled to investigate spending practices and school safety compliance in Florida school districts, urges Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove four of the nine current Broward County School Board members for “acts of incompetence or neglect of duty.” We agree that some board members “need to go,” as the grand jury’s long-awaited report puts it. But one member has left and two ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Hazelle Rogers wins open seat on Broward Commission
The Lauderale Lakes Mayor got past questions about payments her campaign made to a Delaware company. A veteran state lawmaker and longtime Lauderdale Lakes pol, Mayor Hazelle Rogers, bested a newcomer to the political game, winning a seat on the Broward County Commission. With all 33 precincts reporting Tuesday night,...
850wftl.com
Broward Schools Superintended Dr. Vickie Cartwright addresses ballot issues: referendum and wokeism
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — Broward Superintendent of Public Schools Dr. Vickie Cartwright joined the South Florida Morning show to talk about a crucial education referendum on the ballot. “As voters are heading to the polls, we want to make sure they are well-educated about the question on the ballot.”...
spectrumnews1.com
Florida man convicted of storming US Capitol during riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. A District of Columbia federal judge returned the verdict after a trial where William Rogan Reid, 37, of Davie, Florida, and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct, according to court records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Philippe Bien-Aime, Marleine Bastien to compete in runoff for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission
Six candidates clashed Tuesday to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime. Now two remain. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and nonprofit executive Marleine Bastien will compete in a Nov. 8 runoff election to determine which of them will represent District 2 residents on the Miami-Dade County Commission after neither received enough votes to win office outright.
Click10.com
Grand jury warns of alleged ‘mismanagement’ of Broward schools’ SMART bond project
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than half of a recent report by the state grand jury that the Florida Supreme Court empaneled as a response to the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland focused on a program funded by Broward County taxpayers.
floridapolitics.com
Two former friends are now rivals for open Broward County Commission seat
Former Rep. Bobby DuBose, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Robert McKinzie and community organizer Aude Sicard are competing to represent District 8. When Bobby DuBose got elected state Representative in 2014, he recruited a three-time County Commission candidate to run for his seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. Now, that candidate,...
Citizens Property Insurance hits 1 million policies as rates set to increase starting in fall
Florida’s insurer of last resort has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2013. And, with the state of the private insurance market still in disarray, there are no signs that this growth trend is slowing down. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit the milestone earlier this month, and as of Aug. 12, it stands at 1,005,000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New West Palm Beach townhomes brought to you by the guys from the Nora district
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Is nothing sacred in South Florida? Sure, the Town of Palm Beach protects its landmark buildings as fiercely as security guards protect Mar-a-Lago, um, except for that opera singer who drove through barricades that time and the mastermind college freshmen who sashayed past the secret service, and, oh yeah, that pesky FBI raid.
Grand Jury Recommends DeSantis Remove 4 Broward School Board Members
A state grand jury impaneled in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High issued a scathing report Friday, accusing five current and former Broward School Board members of “fraud and deceit” and recommending Gov. Ron DeSantis remove four of them from office. The grand jury...
Parents of Palm Beach County student-athletes raise privacy concerns
Parents of athletes in Palm Beach County public schools now have another way to turn in their paperwork after many were worried about their child's privacy.
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Comments / 1