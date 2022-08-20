ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Click10.com

Democratic primary for U.S. District 23 goes to Jared Moskowitz

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jared Moskowitz and Ben Sorensen were among the Democrats vying for the seat in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. Also running in the race were Allen Ellison, Michelangelo Hamilton, Hava Holzhauer and W. Michael Trout. In the end, Moskowitz decidedly came out on top. Moskowitz...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Election Day latest: Confusion at Palm Beach polls

Voting today? Tell us about your voting experience and what drove you to cast a ballot. Seeing anything at the polls that you want to tell us about? Text the word ‘voting’ to 786-677-0767. Or reach out on social media @wlrn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. New restrictions...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Wellington, FL
Government
City
Wellington, FL
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Elections
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Michelle Oyola McGovern wins PBC Commission battle that hit $1M spending

The chief rivals' campaigns collectively spent nearly a quarter million in the last 12-day stretch reaching until Thursday. Michelle Oyola McGovern defeated Rep. Matt Willhite in a Palm Beach County Commission Democratic Primary, denying Willhite a return to local politics. The race spurred a battle royal believed to be one...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After grand jury report, let voters decide, not DeSantis | Editorial

A statewide grand jury, empaneled to investigate spending practices and school safety compliance in Florida school districts, urges Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove four of the nine current Broward County School Board members for “acts of incompetence or neglect of duty.” We agree that some board members “need to go,” as the grand jury’s long-awaited report puts it. But one member has left and two ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Frankel
Person
Lori Berman
Person
Tracie Davis
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Hazelle Rogers wins open seat on Broward Commission

The Lauderale Lakes Mayor got past questions about payments her campaign made to a Delaware company. A veteran state lawmaker and longtime Lauderdale Lakes pol, Mayor Hazelle Rogers, bested a newcomer to the political game, winning a seat on the Broward County Commission. With all 33 precincts reporting Tuesday night,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Florida man convicted of storming US Capitol during riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. A District of Columbia federal judge returned the verdict after a trial where William Rogan Reid, 37, of Davie, Florida, and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct, according to court records.
DAVIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Local#Progressive Democrats#Democratic Primary#Wellington Council
floridapolitics.com

Philippe Bien-Aime, Marleine Bastien to compete in runoff for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission

Six candidates clashed Tuesday to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime. Now two remain. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and nonprofit executive Marleine Bastien will compete in a Nov. 8 runoff election to determine which of them will represent District 2 residents on the Miami-Dade County Commission after neither received enough votes to win office outright.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Two former friends are now rivals for open Broward County Commission seat

Former Rep. Bobby DuBose, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Robert McKinzie and community organizer Aude Sicard are competing to represent District 8. When Bobby DuBose got elected state Representative in 2014, he recruited a three-time County Commission candidate to run for his seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. Now, that candidate,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Palm Beach Daily News

New West Palm Beach townhomes brought to you by the guys from the Nora district

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Is nothing sacred in South Florida? Sure, the Town of Palm Beach protects its landmark buildings as fiercely as security guards protect Mar-a-Lago, um, except for that opera singer who drove through barricades that time and the mastermind college freshmen who sashayed past the secret service, and, oh yeah, that pesky FBI raid.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy