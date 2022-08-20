ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs Outlast Brewers in Morale-Boosting Victory

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Cubs
Inside The Cubs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfL3V_0hOixlmk00

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 in an exciting Friday afternoon ballgame.

The Chicago Cubs have not been a great team this season. That much is clear. Sitting at a 51-67 record they have a non-existent shot at making the 2022 postseason.

But that was expected. It also doesn't mean that meaningful baseball still can't be played this season. In fact, the 8-7 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday afternoon is the definition of "meaningful baseball."

The Cubs have every intention of competing next season, they are far too storied of a club in far too large of a media market to mire in mediocrity for long. That's why late season tests like facing the Wild Card-hunting Brewers is a perfect test for such a young team.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Playing and defeating a strong divisional opponent is always a huge morale boost, especially in an 8-7 contest like the one on Friday.

Nine runs were scored in the first three innings alone, but it was a Christopher Morel two-run home run in the sixth that would prove to be the difference. That shot made it 8-7, a lead that would not be relinquished thanks to 3.2 shutout innings by Chicago's bullpen.

All in all, five home runs were belted on the evening and 19 hits between the two teams were recorded. It was a fun game (unless you were one of the two starting pitchers) and it was great baseball.

Watching the Cubs battle back time and time again over the course of five lead changes, shows that there is plenty of fight in this young team. Morale is high as Chicago has now won four in a row, and eyes are turned towards the 2023 MLB season.

Hope is in the air.

The Cubs and Milwaukee will go at it again on Saturday with the first pitch scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CST. Marcus Stroman is slated to take the mound for Chicago while Freddy Peralta will start for the Brewers.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  2. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  3. Cubs, Reds, and Field of Dreams: Out Here in the Fields
  4. Cubs Top Prospect to Return This Week
  5. Leeper Saves the Day for Iowa, Hill Dazzles

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rockies the early winners in Padres-Brewers Josh Hader trade?

The MLB trade deadline brought about many unintended consequences for several teams, including the Colorado Rockies. When the San Diego Padres traded for four-time All-Star Josh Hader, they expected him to be a reliable closer and anchor in their bullpen. The Milwaukee Brewers — who sent Hader to the Padres — believed they could improve their team with the pieces they received in return.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild

The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022

Over: 8.5 (-114) The Cardinals are running full seam (pun intended) ahead right now as they’ve gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, losing only to the Cubs in the second game of this series. They lead the NL Central with a record of 71-52 and are 5.5 games ahead of the Brewers. Starting on the mound tonight for the Cards will be Miles Mikolas, who is pitching a 10-9 record with a 3.32 ERA on the season so far. He’ll look to get another win under his belt tonight.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Freddy Peralta
ClutchPoints

Packers pull off trade with Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions

As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Cubs Outlast Brewers#The Chicago Cubs#The Milwaukee Brewers
Yardbarker

Tony Gonsolin pitches Dodgers to bounce-back win over Brewers

Trayce Thompson hit a home run and drove in four runs while National League ERA leader Tony Gonsolin went five strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 10-1 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Freddie Freeman added three hits and four RBIs of his own...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs Take Series From Brewers, Happ Hits Milestone Home Run, and More

The Chicago Cubs finished off their three-game home series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-2 loss on Sunday, but still won the series. Let’s look at some of the positives from the successful weekend series at Wrigley. Ian Happ Reaches a Milestone. Outfielder Ian Happ continued his successful...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

For the Bears, a young offensive line is a positive in 2022

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Less than three weeks remain until the Chicago Bears open up the regular season at Soldier Field and one of the major questions that continue to surround the team is the status of the offensive line. Throughout training camp, the Bears experimented with a number of different offensive line combinations with the only surefire starter being seven-year veteran Cody Whitehair at left guard.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Cubs

Inside The Cubs

Chicago, IL
96
Followers
33
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheCubs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Chicago Cubs.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/cubs

Comments / 0

Community Policy