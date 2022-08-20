Cubs Outlast Brewers in Morale-Boosting Victory

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 in an exciting Friday afternoon ballgame.

The Chicago Cubs have not been a great team this season. That much is clear. Sitting at a 51-67 record they have a non-existent shot at making the 2022 postseason.

But that was expected. It also doesn't mean that meaningful baseball still can't be played this season. In fact, the 8-7 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday afternoon is the definition of "meaningful baseball."

The Cubs have every intention of competing next season, they are far too storied of a club in far too large of a media market to mire in mediocrity for long. That's why late season tests like facing the Wild Card-hunting Brewers is a perfect test for such a young team.

Playing and defeating a strong divisional opponent is always a huge morale boost, especially in an 8-7 contest like the one on Friday.

Nine runs were scored in the first three innings alone, but it was a Christopher Morel two-run home run in the sixth that would prove to be the difference. That shot made it 8-7, a lead that would not be relinquished thanks to 3.2 shutout innings by Chicago's bullpen.

All in all, five home runs were belted on the evening and 19 hits between the two teams were recorded. It was a fun game (unless you were one of the two starting pitchers) and it was great baseball.

Watching the Cubs battle back time and time again over the course of five lead changes, shows that there is plenty of fight in this young team. Morale is high as Chicago has now won four in a row, and eyes are turned towards the 2023 MLB season.

Hope is in the air.

The Cubs and Milwaukee will go at it again on Saturday with the first pitch scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CST. Marcus Stroman is slated to take the mound for Chicago while Freddy Peralta will start for the Brewers.

