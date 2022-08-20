ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Chef is our favorite meal kit delivery service—join today and save $90 ahead of Labor Day

By Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Save $90 on fresh and healthy meals when you sign up for Home Chef ahead of Labor Day 2022. Reviewed.com

If back-to-school season has you struggling to find time to go to the grocery store or meal prep for the week, we have a solution. Home Chef, our all-time favorite meal kit delivery service , brings fresh foods straight to your front door and you can sign up today for a tasty discount ahead of Labor Day 2022 .

Home Chef is ringing Labor Day 2022 by offering $90 off your first three boxes when you sign up for a new subscription right now. When you join the delivery service today you can customize your recipe selections and save a whopping $30 on each of your first three orders. Whether you want to be careful with your calories, avoid allergens or simply cut back on trips to the grocery store, meal kit delivery services can help. Best of all, Home Chef offers a wide variety of meal choices that can accommodate almost any diet, including vegetarian and vegan.

When we tested Home Chef, we were impressed with the high-quality ingredients and well-written recipes—making it easy to master complex cooking methods at home. We loved that the ingredients were divided per meal into labeled bags and found that cooking time estimates were largely accurate (not always the case with meal kit recipes). Even better, the meals we tested ranged from fried chicken to Brussels sprouts and all were delicious.

If you want to make delicious and nutritious meals at home with Home Chef this Labor Day weekend and beyond, simply click our link , enter your email address, choose the number of people you're looking to feed (between two to six people) along with the number of recipes per week you want to receive (between two to six) and enter your shipping information. For instance, if you're cooking for two and choose to have three recipes per week, you can take the typical monthly price tag of $59.94 and bring it down to $29.94 for those first three deliveries—a savings of $30 per box, or a total discount of $90.

Whether you want to spend less time grocery shopping this Labor Day weekend or make meal prep easier than ever this school year, Home Chef has your back. Bite into healthy savings by taking advantage of this limited-time deal today.

#Labor Day#Home Chef
