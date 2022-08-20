ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Car crash in Halls leaves two injured on Norris Freeway

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road. The motorcyclist was...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, TN
Accidents
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wvlt.tv

Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department. Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.
MARYVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Chemicals#Accident#Rural Metro Fire
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man

A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
CLINTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBIR

JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
TAZEWELL, TN
newstalk987.com

Maryville Police Department Investigate Suspected Murder-Suicide

Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday Morning. According to the Maryville Police Department, crews responded to the Regal Tower Condominiums and found smoke and fire coming from the 6th floor. Officials say crews found a trail of gasoline that went from...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after threatening dog with drill, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was arrested Monday after threatening a dog with a drill, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Chad Allen, 31, was arrested after officers responded to his home on several animal abuse calls, the report said. Officers said that when they arrived on scene, they saw Allen in his garage standing over a small white dog, which he then kicked.
CORRYTON, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy