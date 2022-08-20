Read full article on original website
Dog rescued from apartment fire on South Gallaher View Drive
An apartment in West Knox County was damaged after a small fire near South Gallaher View Drive.
KFD: Exterior of Chapman Highway apartment catches fire, no one injured
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one was hurt after an apartment complex fire on Chapman Highway, the Knoxville Fire Department said. Knox County 911 reported a fire at the Stonewall Loft Apartments around 2:56 a.m. on Wednesday. KFD said a fire was discovered on the exterior of one of the...
Knox County Regional Forensic Center trying to ID body of man found near homeless camp in 2020
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Regional Forensic Center is trying to identify a man whose body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish Pike River Park in Knoxville. Officials said the man, dubbed “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community, is believed to...
Car crash in Halls leaves two injured on Norris Freeway
HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road. The motorcyclist was...
Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide after Maryville condo fire
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — First responders found two people dead in a suspected murder-suicide after responding to a condo fire early Saturday morning. Maryville investigators identified the two as Christina Costa, 41, and Sam Olea, 40, saying both had been shot. According to Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp,...
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department. Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Morristown
An 18-year-old woman has died and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Morristown on Aug. 13, the first of two fatal crashes in the city in a seven-day period.
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. In a press conference Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash. “While...
THP searching for driver who hit teen in Jefferson County
A 14-year-old was injured after a hit and run in Jefferson County.
Man describes ‘chaos’ after sleeping Morristown toddler killed in crash
A witness gives his experience of events after a vehicle crashed into a Morristown home and killed a sleeping 18-month-old on Saturday night.
THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man
A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
Forensics working to identify man known as ‘Railroad Nick’
Investigators have been working for more than two years to learn the deceased man's identity.
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from...
JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Halls (Knoxville, TN)
Rural Metro Fire responded to a motorcycle crash in Halls that injured two people on Saturday night. The accident happened on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road in Halls. The motorcyclist [..]
Maryville Police Department Investigate Suspected Murder-Suicide
Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday Morning. According to the Maryville Police Department, crews responded to the Regal Tower Condominiums and found smoke and fire coming from the 6th floor. Officials say crews found a trail of gasoline that went from...
26-Year-Old Jared Lindsay Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the incident report, two people were taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 275 early Sunday morning. Jared Lindsay, 26, was travelling to his Lake City home [..]
Man arrested after threatening dog with drill, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was arrested Monday after threatening a dog with a drill, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Chad Allen, 31, was arrested after officers responded to his home on several animal abuse calls, the report said. Officers said that when they arrived on scene, they saw Allen in his garage standing over a small white dog, which he then kicked.
