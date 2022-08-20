ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oostburg, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Luxemburg-Casco soccer tops Kewaunee

The Luxemburg-Casco Spartan boys soccer team opened non-conference play with a resounding 8-1 win over Kewaunee Tuesday afternoon at the L-C Sports Complex. Johan Amador had a huge night scoring six of the Spartan goals in the first 45 minutes. Toby Kunkel had the lone goal for the Storm at the 23 minute mark. Fredman Colindres had a stellar night in the goal with six saves for Luxemburg-Casco (1-0).
KEWAUNEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bulldogs fall in season debut

PORT WASHINGTON — A couple turnovers and a drive that came up just short early in the game came back to haunt the Cedarburg football team in a season-opening 21-9 loss Thursday in a non-conference game at Port Washington. “Turnovers, obviously, are going to kill you,” Bulldogs head coach...
CEDARBURG, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Kewaunee tennis hits road vs. Waupun

The Kewaunee tennis team hits the courts again on Tuesday, this time at Waupun. The Storm tennis team opened their season up against Sheboygan Falls last week, but no results have been shared. Waupun was swept by Lake Mills last week 7-0. No players won a set, but Naomi Kelly, Ava Schmidt, and all of their double teams earned game wins.
WAUPUN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Oostburg, WI
City
Lomira, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha native making it big in the NASCAR world

WAUKESHA — Kyle Sykes, 29, fell in love with NASCAR in 2008 after attending his first race with his uncle. He never imagined that 12 years later he would be living his childhood dream of working for a NASCAR team. Born and raised in Waukesha, Sykes attended Waukesha North...
WAUKESHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Jonas
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls woman turns 105

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - There was a very special celebration in Menomonee Falls Tuesday, Aug. 23 for Sarafina Peterson. She turned 105 years old. Her family and friends joined her for a party at the Arboretum Senior Community. She said this was just part of the big celebration. "I have...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland dies

SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — Former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland has died at age 95, the Milwaukee archdiocese announced Monday morning. He died overnight at Clement Manor in Greenfield, where he lived, after a long illness. Weakland was appointed archbishop of Milwaukee by Pope Paul VI on Sept. 20, 1977....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Ozaukee Christian School set to reopen in former gentlemen's club

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three years ago, Ozaukee Christian School took on the task of renovating a building that would become their new school -- the former Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Trenton, near West Bend. Last May, the final section of building had been...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order

MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanking#Lions#On The Night#Passer Rating#American Football#Flying#Eagle#The Lions Of Lomira#Horicon Hustisford
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21. A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.
MUSKEGO, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard

Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
OOSTBURG, WI
Travel Maven

These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin

If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtaq.com

Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers’ aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
GREEN BAY, WI
wuwm.com

Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually

According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W6450 State Highway 28, Cascade, WI, USA

Charming, low maintenance, 3 bedroom ranch home just on the outskirts of Cascade and so close to both Lake Ellen and The Kettle Moraine State Forest. This property offers many nice features such as vaulted ceilings with open concept, all bedrooms and full bath on the main level, spacious kitchen with abundant countertop space and a large rustic Northwoods themed rec room and family room. Bonus features include newer metal roof (home and garage), 2 car garage PLUS 2 additional storage sheds. All major appliances included. The backyard has plenty of room to entertain, garden, expand the garage or just enjoy. Call today to set up your private showing and find out if this is the one you’ve been waiting for.
CASCADE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy