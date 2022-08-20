Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco soccer tops Kewaunee
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartan boys soccer team opened non-conference play with a resounding 8-1 win over Kewaunee Tuesday afternoon at the L-C Sports Complex. Johan Amador had a huge night scoring six of the Spartan goals in the first 45 minutes. Toby Kunkel had the lone goal for the Storm at the 23 minute mark. Fredman Colindres had a stellar night in the goal with six saves for Luxemburg-Casco (1-0).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bulldogs fall in season debut
PORT WASHINGTON — A couple turnovers and a drive that came up just short early in the game came back to haunt the Cedarburg football team in a season-opening 21-9 loss Thursday in a non-conference game at Port Washington. “Turnovers, obviously, are going to kill you,” Bulldogs head coach...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee tennis hits road vs. Waupun
The Kewaunee tennis team hits the courts again on Tuesday, this time at Waupun. The Storm tennis team opened their season up against Sheboygan Falls last week, but no results have been shared. Waupun was swept by Lake Mills last week 7-0. No players won a set, but Naomi Kelly, Ava Schmidt, and all of their double teams earned game wins.
seehafernews.com
WIAA Tells Milwaukee High School It May Face Penalties For Winning Court Battle
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is telling a Milwaukee high school it could face penalties for winning that court battle last basketball season. St. Thomas More sued when its entire team was suspended at the start of postseason play following a fight on the court. Judge Hannah Dugan granted a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha native making it big in the NASCAR world
WAUKESHA — Kyle Sykes, 29, fell in love with NASCAR in 2008 after attending his first race with his uncle. He never imagined that 12 years later he would be living his childhood dream of working for a NASCAR team. Born and raised in Waukesha, Sykes attended Waukesha North...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sharpshooters from West Bend, WI compete in WPPA State Pistol Shoot | By Evie Matheus
August 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) State Pistol Shoot was hosted by both the Racine and Kenosha Police Departments and was held at the Racine County Line Rifle Club on Monday, August 22, 2022. The team represented West Bend well...
Fox11online.com
Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls woman turns 105
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - There was a very special celebration in Menomonee Falls Tuesday, Aug. 23 for Sarafina Peterson. She turned 105 years old. Her family and friends joined her for a party at the Arboretum Senior Community. She said this was just part of the big celebration. "I have...
WISN
Former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland dies
SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — Former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland has died at age 95, the Milwaukee archdiocese announced Monday morning. He died overnight at Clement Manor in Greenfield, where he lived, after a long illness. Weakland was appointed archbishop of Milwaukee by Pope Paul VI on Sept. 20, 1977....
CBS 58
Ozaukee Christian School set to reopen in former gentlemen's club
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three years ago, Ozaukee Christian School took on the task of renovating a building that would become their new school -- the former Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club in the Town of Trenton, near West Bend. Last May, the final section of building had been...
WISN
Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order
MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg’s new Cheese Wedge carries hundreds of varieties of the Wisconsin staple
CEDARBURG — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21. A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.
Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard
Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
wtaq.com
Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers’ aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
wuwm.com
Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually
According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
pleasantviewrealty.com
W6450 State Highway 28, Cascade, WI, USA
Charming, low maintenance, 3 bedroom ranch home just on the outskirts of Cascade and so close to both Lake Ellen and The Kettle Moraine State Forest. This property offers many nice features such as vaulted ceilings with open concept, all bedrooms and full bath on the main level, spacious kitchen with abundant countertop space and a large rustic Northwoods themed rec room and family room. Bonus features include newer metal roof (home and garage), 2 car garage PLUS 2 additional storage sheds. All major appliances included. The backyard has plenty of room to entertain, garden, expand the garage or just enjoy. Call today to set up your private showing and find out if this is the one you’ve been waiting for.
Comments / 0