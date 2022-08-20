Read full article on original website
It's not just in the U.S. that the economy is looking grim. With The Washington Times reporting recently that most Americans think the outlook with regards to the economy is getting worse, Reuters noted in April that inflation in Britain is at a 30-year high. It's being called the cost of living crisis, and sees over half of U.K. citizens on the brink of not being able to afford fuel for home heating, as food prices soar and borrowing to afford expenses ratchets up (via The Guardian and Forbes UK).
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have planned a major move for their family this summer. The couple — along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — are reportedly relocating to Adelaide Cottage in order to be closer to the queen, who is now residing at Windsor Castle. The Cambridges had been splitting their time between Kensington Palace in London and their country estate, Anmer Hall on the rural Sandringham Estate. But as the years have gone by, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have decided that the palace isn't the best place to raise their children.
The relationship between Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is reportedly still tense. The brothers have been on the outs since Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020 and followed that up with a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey (via The New York Times). While there was hope that William and Harry were heading towards reconciliation as the two were said to be chatting over FaceTime, per the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee made it clear that all is not well between the royals.
While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
Since Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne 70 years ago, her life in the public eye has been meticulously planned and orchestrated. From her busy schedule to what she eats, no detail of her daily routine has gone unnoticed. The same can be said of her death, too, when the time comes. The 96-year-old monarch's passing will trigger a number of highly organized protocols, including Operation London Bridge, the name given to Buckingham Palace's action steps once the queen's death is confirmed.
