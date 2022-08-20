Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nypressnews.com
4th suspect arrested in death of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah
NEW YORK — A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a taxi driver in Queens. Police say on Aug. 13, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah was attacked by five passengers who allegedly refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him after he took them to Far Rockaway.
nypressnews.com
Coconut Water, Juice Bandit Sought for Bizarre Bodega Holdup at Knifepoint: NYPD
A coconut water and juice bandit is being sought by police in the Bronx after allegedly stealing the hydrating liquids from a bodega at knifepoint. According to police, on Aug. 8, at around 5:40 p.m., an unidentified person displayed a knife at a 50-year-old bodega employee working on White Plains Road and stole coconut water, juice, and water in the bizarre holdup.
nypressnews.com
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
nypressnews.com
3 Women Robbed Men of Their Clothes on the Street at Knifepoint, Cops Say
It’s an unusual robbery, even by New York City standards — cops are looking for three women who robbed two men of their clothes on the street in broad daylight. The NYPD released limited details of the Aug. 12 incident Sunday night. Around 3:30 p.m. that day, on a Bronx street in the 44th Precinct, the women approached two men, ages 37 and 38.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Thousands without power following transformer fire in Massapequa
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Thousands of customers are without power Monday in Massapequa. Firefighters responded to a possible transformer fire near Unqua Road and Burton Lane. Officials said the outage left more than 2,400 customers without power, including several traffic signals. They expect service to be restored around 9:45 a.m.
Comments / 0