Atlanta Magazine
Georgia’s “fetal personhood” statute is uncharted territory
When it comes to curtailing abortion access, Georgia has emerged as something of the tip of the spear. The state’s six-week abortion ban, which Governor Brian Kemp signed into law in 2019, was part of a small cadre of “fetal heartbeat” laws passed by Republican-dominated legislatures around the same time. Georgia’s law, among the strictest in the country, outlaws most abortions once cardiac electrical activity can be detected in the fetal pole, generally around six weeks. (Such laws refer to this activity as a “heartbeat,” but many medical experts say such terminology is misleading.)
capitalbnews.org
What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
Changes announced to Georgia's absentee ballots ahead of the November 2022 election
ATLANTA — Monday is the first day Georgia voters can apply for an absentee ballot for the November election. Republicans in the legislature added restrictions that reduce the amount of time – and the number of locations – where voters can use absentee ballots. After Democrats Raphael...
WTVM
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
nypressnews.com
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
Applications open for absentee ballots before midterm elections | What to know
ATLANTA — As election season has officially arrived, the countdown to the midterms has begun. Starting Monday, voters can now request absentee ballots in Georgia through the Secretary of State's website as long as you are registered to vote in the state. Residents do not need an excuse to...
Clayton News Daily
Federal judge refuses to issue injunction in Georgia's ban on 'line relief' at polling places
(The Center Square) — Opponents of a state voting law say they plan to continue their fight after a federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction against Georgia's "line relief" ban at polling places. Senate Bill 202, the Election Integrity Act, which lawmakers passed in 2021, included several...
Atlanta Daily World
Why Gov. Brian Kemp Wants To Make It Harder For Georgians To Receive Medicaid
Gov. Brian Kemp appears to be doing everything in his power to prevent Georgia citizens from accessing Medicaid and he recently got help from a federal judge appointed by former President George W. Bush. On Aug. 19, Judge Lisa G. Wood struck down President Joe Biden’s attempt to block Gov....
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
CBS 46
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
'Lunch debt' in Georgia returns after the end of free lunch for all
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Alessandra Ferarra-Miller about school lunch debt in Georgia. Federal funding helped schools provide free lunch to all students regardless of income for most of the pandemic, but now that Congress has let that funding expire, students once again have to apply for free or reduced price lunch. That change has some worried about whether kids in Georgia schools are getting enough to eat, or whether schools will once again start putting families in debt over their daily school meals. GPB's Peter Biello spoke about this with Alessandra Ferrara-Miller, founder of All For Lunch, a nonprofit dedicated to wiping out lunch debt.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
wgac.com
Applications For Absentee Voting in General Election in Georgia Now Available
Board of Election officials in Richmond and Columbia Counties say today is the first day they’re accepting absentee ballot applications for the upcoming November 8th General Election. All registered voters in the state are eligible to vote from home, but there’s less time to request and return an absentee...
Corporate Giants Oppose Georgia Voting Rollback
Coca-Cola and Home Depot are standing up against the Republican-led effort to roll back voting access in Georgia.
newhope.com
Former grocery store transforming to support Black farmers in Georgia
Shirley Sherrod, Georgia’s first Black state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, knows much more work needs to be done to help Black farmers. Sherrod, who grew up in Baker County, Georgia, originally had no intention of becoming involved in agriculture. But when she was...
wfxl.com
USDA and South Georgia Black Cattlemen's Association Leadership host roundtable discussion
The United States Department of Agriculture and South Georgia Black Cattlemen’s Association Leadership hosted a roundtable discussion on Federal Farm Programs. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director, Arthur Tripp recently visited with members of the South Georgia Black Cattlemen’s Association to discuss advancing agriculture in Georgia, FSA program eligibility, and disaster recovery assistance for cattle producers, including recent increases in Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) payment rates and eligibility for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP).
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said […]
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Pole now hiring a trimmer — not for Christmas — for cannabis
Even with all of the fall vibes on the horizon, it won’t be long before some are imagining rows upon rows of evergreens standing tall in the North Pole, providing the scent of fresh pine.
