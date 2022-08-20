ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Atlanta Magazine

Georgia’s “fetal personhood” statute is uncharted territory

When it comes to curtailing abortion access, Georgia has emerged as something of the tip of the spear. The state’s six-week abortion ban, which Governor Brian Kemp signed into law in 2019, was part of a small cadre of “fetal heartbeat” laws passed by Republican-dominated legislatures around the same time. Georgia’s law, among the strictest in the country, outlaws most abortions once cardiac electrical activity can be detected in the fetal pole, generally around six weeks. (Such laws refer to this activity as a “heartbeat,” but many medical experts say such terminology is misleading.)
What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes

Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative

Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
'Lunch debt' in Georgia returns after the end of free lunch for all

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Alessandra Ferarra-Miller about school lunch debt in Georgia. Federal funding helped schools provide free lunch to all students regardless of income for most of the pandemic, but now that Congress has let that funding expire, students once again have to apply for free or reduced price lunch. That change has some worried about whether kids in Georgia schools are getting enough to eat, or whether schools will once again start putting families in debt over their daily school meals. GPB's Peter Biello spoke about this with Alessandra Ferrara-Miller, founder of All For Lunch, a nonprofit dedicated to wiping out lunch debt.
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
Former grocery store transforming to support Black farmers in Georgia

Shirley Sherrod, Georgia’s first Black state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, knows much more work needs to be done to help Black farmers. Sherrod, who grew up in Baker County, Georgia, originally had no intention of becoming involved in agriculture. But when she was...
USDA and South Georgia Black Cattlemen's Association Leadership host roundtable discussion

The United States Department of Agriculture and South Georgia Black Cattlemen’s Association Leadership hosted a roundtable discussion on Federal Farm Programs. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director, Arthur Tripp recently visited with members of the South Georgia Black Cattlemen’s Association to discuss advancing agriculture in Georgia, FSA program eligibility, and disaster recovery assistance for cattle producers, including recent increases in Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) payment rates and eligibility for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP).
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said […]
