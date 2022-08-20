There are more students attending class on the Geary County campus of Cloud County Community College now than there have bene since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Jennifer Zaboktrsky, Campus Director, said it feels good to have the parking lot with more vehicles in it than during the past couple of years. The campus is moving closer to 200 students. The latest enrollment count late last week totaled around 175. "That's down still from where we were a number of years ago. That 175 is the students that are here on our campus. That doesn't include online ( students )." Many students take online classes. "One way that we have adapted is by serving those students who live within driving distance of Junction City, but maybe because of work or families they're taking online classes."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO