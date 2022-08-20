Read full article on original website
Local officials will explain the Geary Community Hospital agreement
There is a plan for Geary Community Hospital to move under the auspices of Stormont Vail Health in a lease agreement Jan. 1. In the meantime efforts are under way via a revenue bond issue to raise operating funds for GCH this year and make repairs to the facility. Thursday...
Students return to the Cloud County Community College Geary County campus
There are more students attending class on the Geary County campus of Cloud County Community College now than there have bene since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Jennifer Zaboktrsky, Campus Director, said it feels good to have the parking lot with more vehicles in it than during the past couple of years. The campus is moving closer to 200 students. The latest enrollment count late last week totaled around 175. "That's down still from where we were a number of years ago. That 175 is the students that are here on our campus. That doesn't include online ( students )." Many students take online classes. "One way that we have adapted is by serving those students who live within driving distance of Junction City, but maybe because of work or families they're taking online classes."
Geary County Free Fair numbers are out
There were 1,044 fair exhibits entered by 104 4-H members in the 2022 Geary County Free Fair. According to information provided by Geary County KSU Research and Extension each exhibit was evaluated to give feedback to the members on what they have done well and how they can improve. Through...
Volunteer Fair is slated for September
Junction City - Geary County United Way has announced that there will be a Volunteer Fair on Sept. 17th in the 5th Street Playground Park. If your agency or organization needs volunteers, contact them at [email protected] so that they can get you signed up!
Junction City couple hospitalized after SUV strikes I-70 road debris
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by Thomas Bolds, 55, Olathe, was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Carlson Road. The vehicle's left front tire blew. A 2020 Ford Explorer...
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
Let the Sun Shine In at Sunflower Fair Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Salina
After two-years, the Sunflower Fair is back. Seniors, caregivers, and anyone who plans to celebrate more happy birthdays are invited. It happens Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center from 8 am to 4 pm in Salina. Cost is $20 before September 10 and $25 after this...
Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
JC Breakfast Optimist Club learns about upcoming shows at the C.L. Hoover Opera House
JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speakers on Wednesday were Joe and Sheila Markley, Directors at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. They provided members with an update of events and expansion of programs. Sheila Markley shared that the following shows are planned for the 2022-23 season. “Guys and Dolls will...
Geary Co. deputies respond to injury accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded Saturday to South K-57 Highway at mile marker 12 for a single motorcycle injury accident. Acccording to the Sheriff's Department, Charles Tanner of Manhattan was traveling North on K-57 Highway on his 2006 Honda Motorcycle when he ran off the roadway and lost control. Tanner was transported to a Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
RCPD: After 3 months, wanted Manhattan woman captured
RILEY COUNTY—The three month search for a Manhattan woman wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and possession of opiate/opium/narcotic is in custody. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 45-year-old Michelle Drywater, 45, of Manhattan in the 8200 block of South Port Drive in Manhattan on the Riley County District Court warrant, according to the Riley County Police Department.
🎥: Fire causes $31K damage to home in Manhattan
Manhattan Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Poyntz Avenue on the report of a structure fire at 11:41 am on Saturday. When crews arrived on the scene smoke was coming from the single story residence. Five fire trucks with 15 fire fighters, along with the Battalion...
Manhattan man injured after jeep rollover crash, fire
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Wang, Che Yu Wang, 31, Manhattan, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Wabaunsee Road. The Jeep left the roadway...
Jobless rates rise across northeast Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
Archaeology and artifacts are the focus of Steam Saturday
STEAM Saturday occurred at the Geary County Historical Society Museum this weekend. It was the first one of the school year. Museum officials reported that more than 70 people visited the museum to take part in STEAM Saturday: Archaeology and Artifacts. Activities included "excavating" chocolate chip cookies for chocolate chips and exploring archaeological "dig boxes." Some of the dig boxes contained Geary County artifacts like small glass bottles and arrowheads, while others held broken pottery that needed to be reconstructed.
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
Kan. man jailed after police find 70-year-old with gunshot wound
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of the 400 Block of NE Gordon in Topeka, in reference to a shooting, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found a 70-year-old man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital by American Medical Response.
Fish and Game Assn. will host a rimfire pistol and rifle fun shoot
Geary County Fish and Game Association (GCF&GA) has announced that they will hold a Know Your Limits (KYL) rimfire pistol and rifle fun shoot on Saturday. This is a precision rimfire shooting event where competitors will use both .22 rimfire rifle and .22 rimfire pistol to compete. The match will consist of eight different stages, four stages using a rifle and four stages using a pistol.
