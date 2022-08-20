Read full article on original website
Related
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies
Former First Lady of Georgia, Sandra Dunagan Deal, has died. She was 80 years old.
Washington Examiner
Georgia's Fulton County will avoid state election takeover before midterm elections
The potential for the Georgia State Elections Board to overtake elections in Fulton County won't happen until a performance review is completed after the November midterm elections, according to legal counsel for the state secretary of state's office. Considerations by the state to install an interim superintendent that would have...
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Kemp earmarks $125 million for school health centers
Georgia’s governor is designating $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday. It’s the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. The state Department of Education will...
Newnan Times-Herald
Necessity trumps idealism in jail overcrowding
Oftentimes, reality and lofty dreams do not necessarily line up—at least not immediately. This sentiment rang true during a recent fight over criminal justice reform in the state’s capital where the city council debated leasing beds in the underutilized Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) to Fulton County. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County prosecutor fires back at Brian Kemp over bid to quash subpoena
A prosecutor with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office slammed Gov. Brian Kemp’s gambit to quash a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury.
capitalbnews.org
What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
Charges dropped against Atlanta officers in shooting of Rayshard Brooks; prosecutor says they 'committed no crimes'
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis has said he determined it was "reasonable" to use deadly force by Atlanta Ofc. Garrett Rolfe in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy's in June 2020. He said the officers "acted within the scope of their duties" when they began...
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
RELATED PEOPLE
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Suspect in Midtown shooting denied bond, interrupts judge during hearing
The suspect in a shooting that killed two people and caused chaos Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta made her first court appearance in Fulton County on Tuesday. Raissa Kenge was denied bond after the judge found probable cause in the case. Kenge attempted to speak several times to explain that...
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabe.org
Pati's Mexican Table
Pati embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey into Mexico's history and culture. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
CBS 46
Atlanta council member pushes to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a push from an Atlanta city council member to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence in court. It’s in response to Young Thug’s RICO charges. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the rapper’s lyrics implicate murder and gang life....
CBS 46
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
CBS 46
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 22 - August 28
Do beer and roller coasters mix? You can find out at Six Flags Over Georgia this weekend. Maybe you'd prefer time outdoors with music and work from local artists and creatives in Atlanta or Alpharetta. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in...
Comments / 1