Fulton County, GA

wuga.org

Morning headlines: Kemp earmarks $125 million for school health centers

Georgia’s governor is designating $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday. It’s the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. The state Department of Education will...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Necessity trumps idealism in jail overcrowding

Oftentimes, reality and lofty dreams do not necessarily line up—at least not immediately. This sentiment rang true during a recent fight over criminal justice reform in the state’s capital where the city council debated leasing beds in the underutilized Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) to Fulton County. In...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes

Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
GEORGIA STATE
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Pati's Mexican Table

Pati embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey into Mexico's history and culture. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
CBS 46

Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 22 - August 28

Do beer and roller coasters mix? You can find out at Six Flags Over Georgia this weekend. Maybe you'd prefer time outdoors with music and work from local artists and creatives in Atlanta or Alpharetta. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in...
ATLANTA, GA

