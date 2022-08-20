The Detroit Tigers released their 2023 schedule Wednesday, beginning with Opening Day on March 30 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, roughly 60 miles from the Tigers' spring training hub in Lakeland. The Tigers play their first six games on the road, competing in a three-game series with the Rays (March 30, April 1-2) and a three-game series with the Houston Astros (April 3-5) at Minute Maid Park. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 MINUTES AGO