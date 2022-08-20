ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotati, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Cotati, CA
California Government
California Traffic
SFGate

36-Year-Old Man Injured In Early Morning Tenderloin Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood left a 36-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and O'Farrell streets, where a male suspect approached the victim and shot him, then fled before officers arrived, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Identify Man Found Dead With Blunt Force Trauma

OAKLAND (BCN) Police have identified a man found dead with blunt force trauma Sunday in East Oakland as 29-year-old Rolando Carrillo, police said Tuesday. Carrillo was killed shortly before 5:30 a.m., police believe, in the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. His death was the 76th slaying in Oakland this year,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

One killed and three hurt in SF shooting early Sunday

One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco. At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries. The three gunshot victims...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 2 People Thursday

EMERYVILLE (BCN) Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident reported early Friday. Jalin Buck was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday, which police said had occurred late Thursday at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police.
EMERYVILLE, CA

