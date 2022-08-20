ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Unique’ Keira Walsh can help Man City overcome Real Madrid – Vicky Losada

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2np6hW_0hOiw2sZ00

Vicky Losada is hoping Lioness Keira Walsh can bring her Euro 2022-winning form to Manchester City’s quest for Champions League qualification ahead of their showdown with Real Madrid .

City face the Spaniards, who knocked them out of the competition last season, at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday as they attempt to move to within a two-legged tie of the group stage.

They will do so with seven members of Sarina Wiegman’s triumphant England squad at the disposal of boss Gareth Taylor , and none of them more key to their cause than midfielder Walsh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryCUx_0hOiw2sZ00

Asked about her 25-year-old team-mate’s importance, Losada said: “I have been in different teams, different leagues, and she is just unique. We have to take care of her mentally, we know she’s been playing so many games.

“We want her to be at her best tomorrow because, for me, she is the one who controls the tempo of the team, and yes, her distribution.

“We have seen her assist for Ella Toone in the Euros, so we want more of that from her because not many players can do that.”

Taylor too is equally appreciative of the pivotal role the understated Walsh plays in his team.

She does shun the limelight, but she's a real character

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor

He said: “She’s a real character, believe it or not. She does shun the limelight, but she’s a real character.

“She’s really well respected within the group and she’s really key for us as a player, and she proved that with England as well.

“But for us, of course she’s really important. She makes the team flow really well with and without the ball and again, she’ll be feeling confident after the summer success.”

Taylor knows his side face a tough task in Madrid if they are get the better of Real, having earned their place with a 6-0 demolition of Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan on Thursday evening, but is equally aware of the boost provided by his victorious Lionesses .

Asked what impact the summer’s success has had on his England contingent – Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Chloe Kelly, Alex Greenwood, Ellie Roebuck and Demi Stokes – physically and psychologically, he said: “Just looking at it from a positive note, it’s been great, the confidence that it’s given obviously the England players firstly, but also the group that they’ve come back to at the club.

“We’ve got a lot of England internationals here who didn’t make the squad, we’ve got a lot of international players and having someone or players involved in that success is massive.

“Outside of that with the physical and mental side of it, I think it’s too early to say. There’ll be opportunities for us hopefully during the season to look after the players and give them a bit of down time because the demands on the players are really high now.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round

Manchester City face Chelsea and Manchester United will host Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.The two ties were among the highlights of an appealing draw for the next stage of the competition featuring seven all-Premier League ties.Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham and Wolves v Leeds were also among the stand-out games, with holders Liverpool drawn at home to League One Derby.📆 United have been drawn at home to Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup. #MUFC || #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/lvhsrlMjF2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2022Everton will travel to Bournemouth and Newcastle,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chris Wood bags winner as Newcastle avoid upset at Tranmere

Chris Wood spared Newcastle’s blushes as a second-string side hit back from a goal down to see off League Two Tranmere 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.A slick passing move ended with Elliott Nevitt slotting beyond Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow, one of 10 changes from the 3-3 Premier League draw against Manchester City as only Joe Willock was retained.But Jamaal Lascelles and Wood scored either side of half-time from set-pieces to hand Newcastle a hard-fought second-round win at a raucous Prenton Park in the first match between these clubs since February 2000.While Eddie Howe made wholesale changes following a spirited result...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter satisfied as Brighton reach third round with win at Forest Green

Graham Potter declared it was job done after Brighton’s win at Forest Green.Deniz Undav, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson struck to seal a 3-0 victory and book a Carabao Cup third round tie at Arsenal in November.Potter made 11 changes from Sunday’s 2-0 win at West Ham – handing first starts to Undav and Levi Colwill – and they were made to work by their League One hosts.Jason Steele thwarted Josh March and Kyle McAllister but two goals in seven first-half minutes at the New Lawn ultimately won the tie for the Seagulls.Potter said: “I wouldn’t say it was comfortable,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football

Antonio Colak scored the winner as Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 to reach the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.After a 2-2 draw against the Dutch side in the first leg of the play-off at Ibrox last week, another absorbing encounter was played out in the Philips Stadium.In a game that swung to and fro at times, Colak tapped into the empty net on the hour mark for his fifth goal in six matches before the Light Blues held out for a 3-2 aggregate win.The Croatia striker had scored twice to help loan side Malmo knock Rangers out...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Losada
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Gareth Taylor
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Demi Stokes
Person
Ellie Roebuck
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Alex Greenwood
The Independent

Leeds United vs Barnsley LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today as Leeds United made nine changes for their home Carabao Cup tie against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.Summer signing Luis Sinisterra was handed his full debut and skipper Liam Cooper made his first appearance of the season after recovering from an Achilles injury.Carabao Cup third round draw LIVE: Latest updates Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw - all on the bench for Sunday’s 3-0 win against Chelsea - were among those back in the starting XI, while Crysencio Summerville made his second start for the club.League One side Barnsley made five changes following Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Wycombe, with goalkeeper Jack Walton, Jordan Helliwell, Clarke Oduor, Conor McCarthy and James Norwood all recalled.Follow all the latest in the live blog below: Read More Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more learn third-round fixturesWhen is the Carabao Cup third-round draw? Start time, TV channel and how to watch online
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood to fight Mauricio Lara in Nottingham

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood will be back fighting in Nottingham on September 24 when he defends his title against Mauricio Lara but the bout will not take place at the City Ground.Forest fan Wood (26-2, 16KOs) set his sights on fighting at his home football club after he produced a brutal 12th-round stoppage of Michael Conlan in March.Wood’s successful defence of his WBA belt occurred at a sold-out Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and that same venue will host his 29th professional bout.NO EASY FIGHTS 💣 💣 💣 https://t.co/2Fde2gTCJc— Leigh Wood (@itsLeighWood) August 24, 2022Lara will be in England for...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Manchester United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and more

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win under Erik ten Hag with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Liverpool, but the club’s summer transfer dealings appear far from finished.Casemiro was unveiled to supporters at Old Trafford before that win, with the midfielder a high-cost addition from Real Madrid.Ten Hag has also secured the signings of Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia of Feyenoord this summer, while Christian Eriksen arrived on a free transfer.But with the Dutch manager keen for more reinforcements and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still seemingly uncertain, who else might be arriving in Manchester before the window closes?AntonyHaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Discussions are still on – Belgian Grand Prix may stay on F1 calendar

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali says the Belgian Grand Prix could survive the chop from next season’s calendar.The future of the race staged at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps venue – last year cancelled after just two rain-hit laps behind the safety car – is mired in doubt as F1 chiefs continue to expand the sport’s schedule. A record 24 races have been mooted for next year.But speaking ahead of this weekend’s grand prix in Belgium, the first following F1’s four-week summer shutdown, Domenicali said: “I saw a comment that Sunday’s race in Belgium would be the last, but I would be...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

806K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy