ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Teletubbies: Fans cannot get over grown-up sun baby after Big Breakfast appearance

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvv7t_0hOiw1zq00

The woman who played the Teletubbies sun baby as a child appeared on Big Breakfast this morning (20 August), with fans floored by how grown-up she now is.

Jess Smith appeared on the revived Channel 4 series, after revealing herself as the baby from the Nineties children’s show that ran on BBC Two from 1997 to 2001.

Several years ago, Smith had written on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.

“I am the sun from Teletubbies . There have been quite a few people pretending to be the sun but only I could tell you the real story.”

She then went on to explain that she happened to be in hospital for a check-up the very same day the Teletubbies producer had asked if there were “any smiley babies”.

Smith said: “While recording my dad held a teddy bear behind the camera to get me to laugh, and rolled a toy racing car to get me to look down at the camera, and it obviously worked.”

“Omg,” tweeted TV journalist Scott Bryan, responding to the image.

“Blimey eh-oh,” wrote another user, referencing the way the Teletubbies said “uh oh”.

“The sun baby! how cute!” added another, with a smiley face.

Teletubbies , which followed the antics of toddler-like characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po, won multiple Bafta awards and was nominated for two Daytime Emmys throughout its run.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teletubbies#Channel 4 Series#Channel 4 Lrb Channel4
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Bilal Hazziez Is Living Large! See His Impressive Home: Photos

Living large! 90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez has created a nice life for himself as a real estate investor and owns the impressive property to prove it. “Being detail orientated has for sure helped me with some of the successes that I have had,” the Kansas City, Missouri, native opened up on the season 9 premiere in April 2022. “I’m extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve the American dream.”
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos

She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

The Independent

807K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy