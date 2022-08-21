Teletubbies: Fans cannot get over grown-up sun baby after Big Breakfast appearance

The woman who played the Teletubbies sun baby as a child appeared on Big Breakfast this morning (20 August), with fans floored by how grown-up she now is.

Jess Smith appeared on the revived Channel 4 series, after revealing herself as the baby from the Nineties children’s show that ran on BBC Two from 1997 to 2001.

Several years ago, Smith had written on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.

“I am the sun from Teletubbies . There have been quite a few people pretending to be the sun but only I could tell you the real story.”

She then went on to explain that she happened to be in hospital for a check-up the very same day the Teletubbies producer had asked if there were “any smiley babies”.

Smith said: “While recording my dad held a teddy bear behind the camera to get me to laugh, and rolled a toy racing car to get me to look down at the camera, and it obviously worked.”

“Omg,” tweeted TV journalist Scott Bryan, responding to the image.

“Blimey eh-oh,” wrote another user, referencing the way the Teletubbies said “uh oh”.

“The sun baby! how cute!” added another, with a smiley face.

Teletubbies , which followed the antics of toddler-like characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po, won multiple Bafta awards and was nominated for two Daytime Emmys throughout its run.