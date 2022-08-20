Ex-Reality Star Loses 5M Followers After Facebook, Instagram Ban

James Shaw/Shutterstock

Former Big Brother U.K. contestant Andrew Tate , 35, has been banned permanently from Facebook and Instagram after what many see as a history of misogynistic comments. Meta confirmed to NBC that Tate had violated its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals but didn’t specify how or when. Tate was removed from Big Brother in 2016 after a video surfaced which appeared to show him attacking a woman with a belt, however he claimed the clip was edited. In 2017, Tate was suspended by Twitter for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being raped. TikTok also gave an account associated with Tate the boot after the #andrewtate got more than 13 billion views. Tate denied he held misogynistic views. “It is very unfortunate that old videos of me, where I was playing a comedic character, have been taken out of context and amplified to the point where people believe absolutely false narratives about me,” the statement said .

