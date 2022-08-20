Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
All eyes this week on Lipscomb Academy football, ESPNU game
Welcome to "The Bootleg," our high school sports newsletter. I'm Tom Kreager, high school sports editor of The Tennessean. We roar into Week 2 with all eyes on a game involving the top high school football team in Tennessee playing the top program in Alabama. Lipscomb Academy, the defending TSSAA Division II-AA state champion,...
Ground control: Lake Travis football's offense evolving into balanced attack
Despite their well-earned reputation as a high-flying, pass-happy offense, Lake Travis has – perhaps quietly – done more than its fair share of damage on the ground. After generating more than 67% of its offense through the air in 2017, the Cavaliers have become much more balanced, gaining just 53% of their yards...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0