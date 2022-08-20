THE CONFESSION: ‘That’s not how we supposed to do things’ Sheriff admits mistakes in recordings with victim’s mother

Read full article on original website
SC elementary school principal shot, killed; suspect arrested
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. — A school district is mourning the loss of a principal after officials say she was shot and killed inside of a car. Wendy Cook, 54, died from gunshot wounds on Sunday. Dillon County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Southwind Road near Dillon, South Carolina around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday and found Cook with a gunshot wound and Kyle Church, 31, the suspected shooter, both inside of a vehicle.
Robeson County deputies search for man wanted in Lumberton shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for a Lumberton shooting in August. Terrell Mitchell is a 34-year-old man who is wanted for a shooting that happened in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton on August 3, according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchell […]
Darlington Co. parents relieved following arrest in connection to son's overdose death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lynn and Tony Cassidy said they claim a small victory following an arrest this past Friday in their son's death. “I wish he was here today. I feel like my insides are being ripped every day that I wake up. Every day I am awake. Every night I try to sleep. I just want justice for Timmie. I want Timmie to matter. His life mattered to us," said Lynn Cassidy.
South Carolina principal shot to death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
Coroner IDs man who died in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after a shooting last month in Hartsville has been publicly identified. Tyler Bailey died from a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, who told News13 that “the manner has not been determined yet.” The shooting happened in late July on Hunt Drive. Further information […]
Florence man arrested after attempts to solicit a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – A Florence man has been arrested and charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor. The S.C. Attorney general announced Michael Kubalo-Delfino, 31, was arrested August 17, 2022. He has been charged following an investigation from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and...
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since they had heard from […]
Robeson County deputies search for missing 20-year-old woman
Editor’s note: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office initially included an incorrect photo in their release. They have since sent the correct photo. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman. Wendy Lynn Jones, 20, of Maxton, was last seen on Aug. 12 in the Red Hill Road area, […]
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old Kingstree girl
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager last seen Thursday. Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies say. She was seen getting into a blue Honda Accord, which left traveling toward Clarendon County, deputies say.
MCSO is looking for runaway juvenile
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ana Victoria Sanchez was last seen on Aug. 20 near Daniels Lane in Bennettsville. If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Ana, call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at...
SLED charges former Clarendon County Sheriff's Deputy with multiple offenses involving a minor
On Thursday, agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Clarendon County deputy Antonio Pearson, 36, of Sumter, S.C. for:. Disseminating Obscene Material to a person under the age of 18. Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor under the age of 16, 2nd Degree. The SLED investigation...
Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
SLED: Williamsburg County man facing multiple drug charges
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced the arrest of a Williamsburg County man on various drug and alcohol charges. According to SLED, Teridal Burgess (43) was arrested Thursday after he illegally sold alcohol to a confidential informant and was found to...
Death investigation underway on Whippoorwill Road in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Sunday night on Whippoorwill Road just outside of Hartsville and Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said right now they’re not sure of a cause of death and they’ve called out their homicide team to...
Man accused of using hammer to beat Florence Co. man to death faces new charge
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Malcom James Jenkins, 30, of Florence, charged with murder in the death of a man last week at a home on Timmons Road in the Greater Timmonsville community faces a new charge, according to online booking reports from the Florence County Detention Center. Jenkins...
Rockingham McDonald’s employee charged with probation violation in New York
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted on a probation violation from the Empire State was recently found working at a local fast food restaurant. According to the Rockingham Police Department, 30-year-old Tarrance Shamere Lloyd was arrested Monday at his place of employment — the Rockingham McDonald’s. RPD officers...
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
Middle school student describes terrifying moment Chesterfield County bus overturns
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Parents are calling for changes in Chesterfield County after a school bus overturned Friday, leaving at least eight children hurt. “People could have died and I’m glad that no one did,” said 12-year-old Mahailey Jordan. Most of the children are now back home...
