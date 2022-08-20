ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

South Boston Police Department shares tips on living with bears

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is providing resources and questions they have been receiving about black bears. The department provides six steps to their "BearWise Basics". They outline their tips below. Never Feed or Approach Bears:. Intentionally feeding bears will teach them to approach...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Danville, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Community members give feedback on Patrick County hospital at town hall

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Foresight Health leaders met with members of the community Monday night at Patrick County High School to receive their input on the new hospital. The townhall was open to the public for foresight leaders to gain feedback from the community to help decide the range of services that will be offered.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman hospitalized after house fire in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a woman was hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke Tuesday morning. Crews say they were dispatched around 7:21 a.m. to the 1500 block of Andrews Rd NW. When they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the home. The department says two...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Centra's Primecare East to merge with Danville Medical Center in November

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Centra Medical Group announced that Primecare East will merge with Centra Danville Medical Center effective November 18. They said the merger will benefit existing patients and the Danville community with easier access to all services in one convenient location. The community can expect...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Danville Public Schools
DogTime

Dog Saved From Going Through Car Wash

10 News from Roanoke, Virginia reports about a truck almost driving through a car wash with a dog tethered in the back. A Careless Mistake The news outlet gathered surveillance footage showing the truck entering the Lightning McClean Car Wash on Saturday. As the vehicle pulled ahead, employees noticed the dog tethered in the back and alerted […] The post Dog Saved From Going Through Car Wash appeared first on DogTime.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WSLS

Roanoke Valley schools rethink school security

ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. This week, Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County Animal Shelter open for adoption

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Animal Shelter is now able to adopt animals directly out of its building. The shelter previously had to transport dogs and cats to other rescues or hope owners would pick up their lost pets. Now dogs or cats found by animal control...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Vintage Toy shop opens in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new vintage toy shop is up and operating in Lynchburg. "A lot of time, old toys will just get tossed into a trash can. That is no place to be. We try to find them a second home," said A.C. the spokesperson for Second Hand Heroes.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Valley Metro down 25 bus drivers, forced to consolidate some bus routes

ROANOKE, Va. – Countless people in the Roanoke Valley rely on public transportation to get around every day. Now, staffing issues at Valley Metro could cause some bus schedules to change. According to Valley Metro’s General Manager, Kevin Price, they are currently down about 25 bus drivers. “We...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Extensive damage reported after Texas Ave. home catches fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Texas Avenue on Wednesday morning. Chief Greg Wormser told ABC13 there are no victims. Batallion Chief Kenny Turner said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Crews are remaining...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy