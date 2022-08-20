Read full article on original website
WSET
Danville Police Department is holding their 2nd annual Youth Engagement talent show
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department will host its 2nd annual Youth Engagement, Talent Show. This show is on November 18 at 5:30 p.m. and it will take place at the new police department headquarters. The headquarters is at 1 Community Way, Danville in the Multipurpose Room.
WSET
South Boston Police Department shares tips on living with bears
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is providing resources and questions they have been receiving about black bears. The department provides six steps to their "BearWise Basics". They outline their tips below. Never Feed or Approach Bears:. Intentionally feeding bears will teach them to approach...
WSET
Water restored at apartment complex after bill goes unpaid for two months
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The water was turned back on at the Woodside Village Apartments in Danville after being shut off for hours but it was no easy task. "It's overwhelming because if it's not one thing it is another," said resident Dasia McCorkle. A call went out to...
WSET
'Committed to safety' Campbell County Public Schools announces emergency drill plans
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools announced that each school will conduct safety drills. In the upcoming days and weeks, each school will conduct required fire, school lockdown, and bus exit drills. During these drills, students will be instructed on the expectations and procedures for these...
WDBJ7.com
Community members give feedback on Patrick County hospital at town hall
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Foresight Health leaders met with members of the community Monday night at Patrick County High School to receive their input on the new hospital. The townhall was open to the public for foresight leaders to gain feedback from the community to help decide the range of services that will be offered.
WDBJ7.com
Woman hospitalized after house fire in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a woman was hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke Tuesday morning. Crews say they were dispatched around 7:21 a.m. to the 1500 block of Andrews Rd NW. When they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the home. The department says two...
WSET
Centra's Primecare East to merge with Danville Medical Center in November
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Centra Medical Group announced that Primecare East will merge with Centra Danville Medical Center effective November 18. They said the merger will benefit existing patients and the Danville community with easier access to all services in one convenient location. The community can expect...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society waiving fees amid ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption special
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — In honor of “National Clear the Shelters Adoption Weekend,” the Lynchburg Humane Society plans to waive the adoption fees for many pets later this week. From Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28, the humane society says there will be no adoption fees...
WSLS
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
BEDFORD, Va. – With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road...
WSET
Deputies arrest WV man after 1950s truck is stolen from a Halifax Co. family
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the theft of a truck in Halifax County, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Fred Clark said 63-year-old William Earl Wood, of Ballard, West Virginia, was arrested in connection to...
Dog Saved From Going Through Car Wash
10 News from Roanoke, Virginia reports about a truck almost driving through a car wash with a dog tethered in the back. A Careless Mistake The news outlet gathered surveillance footage showing the truck entering the Lightning McClean Car Wash on Saturday. As the vehicle pulled ahead, employees noticed the dog tethered in the back and alerted […] The post Dog Saved From Going Through Car Wash appeared first on DogTime.
WSET
Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
WSLS
Roanoke Valley schools rethink school security
ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. This week, Roanoke...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Animal Shelter open for adoption
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Animal Shelter is now able to adopt animals directly out of its building. The shelter previously had to transport dogs and cats to other rescues or hope owners would pick up their lost pets. Now dogs or cats found by animal control...
WSET
Vintage Toy shop opens in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new vintage toy shop is up and operating in Lynchburg. "A lot of time, old toys will just get tossed into a trash can. That is no place to be. We try to find them a second home," said A.C. the spokesperson for Second Hand Heroes.
WSLS
Valley Metro down 25 bus drivers, forced to consolidate some bus routes
ROANOKE, Va. – Countless people in the Roanoke Valley rely on public transportation to get around every day. Now, staffing issues at Valley Metro could cause some bus schedules to change. According to Valley Metro’s General Manager, Kevin Price, they are currently down about 25 bus drivers. “We...
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
WSET
Extensive damage reported after Texas Ave. home catches fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Texas Avenue on Wednesday morning. Chief Greg Wormser told ABC13 there are no victims. Batallion Chief Kenny Turner said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Crews are remaining...
WSET
Halifax family thankful for community and police help in finding their missing truck
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — A man in Halifax County said he's grateful to his community for their help in finding his missing truck. James Reagan's truck was stored in his garage on his old property on L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway. He went there to check on it this...
