At Bamurru Plains you can experience the beauty of the Kakadu wilderness without sacrificing luxury © Tourism Northern Territory. When you think of luxury safaris, Australia may not immediately spring to mind. But with vast landscapes, incredible wildlife and accommodation spots so remote you can only access them by plane, Australia has a host of once-in-a-lifetime wilderness experiences you need to experience when you head Down Under. Here's our pick of the best.

TRAVEL ・ 12 HOURS AGO