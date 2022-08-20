On July 18 and Aug. 1, the state announced its first lists of counties that were awarded GREAT grants to expand broadband infrastructure. Warren County was not on either list. However, Warren County Manager Vincent Jones told the board of county commissioners during its Aug. 17 work session that he remains optimistic not only that Warren County will be announced as a grant recipient in the future, but also that there are other grant opportunities that will help efforts to expand broadband here.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO