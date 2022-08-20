ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittrell, NC

Working Landscapes continues growth in efforts to address food needs

Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes continues to expand its efforts to increase access to fresh, locally grown food in Warren County and other areas through the expansion of its food hub, ByWay Foods. The food hub, which provides locally-grown, fresh cut produce and prepared foods for schools and other foodservice customers,...
WARRENTON, NC
County remains optimistic about state broadband grants

On July 18 and Aug. 1, the state announced its first lists of counties that were awarded GREAT grants to expand broadband infrastructure. Warren County was not on either list. However, Warren County Manager Vincent Jones told the board of county commissioners during its Aug. 17 work session that he remains optimistic not only that Warren County will be announced as a grant recipient in the future, but also that there are other grant opportunities that will help efforts to expand broadband here.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Back To School Party And Supply Giveaway

SMITHFIELD – A Back to School Party and School Supply Giveaway for Foster Children in Johnston County will take place Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place at New Life Baptist Church at 2075 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by REACH...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Wake County program empowers high schoolers to become future teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Wake County Public School District works to fill nearly 400 teaching positions, the district is getting help from its program recruiting high schoolers to eventually become teachers in the district after graduating college. The district says 50 of its current teachers went through...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Kittrell, NC
New townhomes increase affordable housing in Wilson

RALEIGH – Congressional, state and local leaders joined the Wilson Housing Authority recently to celebrate the opening of Eatmon Townhomes, a new public housing project that will meet essential community needs while increasing resilience during future natural disasters. The project was made possible by more than $2.7 million in...
WILSON, NC
Now Hiring! Raleigh looking to fill these 50+ positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Curbs across the city of Raleigh are clear now, but in a few short months, they’ll be lined with fallen leaves. The city will need staff to pick them up. “We’re in competition with other municipalities and other businesses in our area,” said Steve...
RALEIGH, NC
Health department offers at home COVID-19 test kits

The Warren County Health Department will be providing free COVID-19 At Home test kits to the community. The NC Department of Health and Human Services is making the kits available to counties across the state. Test kits can be picked up weekly at the health department while supplies last on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Back to School!

The hallways are clean and clear, teachers have redecorated their classrooms, and the desks are lined up and waiting. Local school districts are getting ready to welcome back students for the 2022-23 school year. For most Northampton County students, classes will begin on Aug. 29. Northampton County Early College students,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Biopharma manufacturing firm picks Wilson for new plant, 250+ jobs

RALEIGH – Biopharmaceutical manufacturing firm ABEC is expanding to Wilson, N.C. and creating more than 250 jobs as part of an $11 million expansion. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant worth $2 million at a meeting Tuesday morning. The company also will receive more than $300,000 in community college training and local incentives of some $300,000.
WILSON, NC
Raleigh Owns Land Around Moore Square. Will It Be Developed Equitably?

It's not every day that a parcel of valuable land right in the middle of downtown Raleigh opens up for redevelopment—much less two sites at the same time. This October, the Raleigh City Council will receive a final recommendation for the redevelopment plan for two parcels of city-owned land: Moore Square East and Moore Square South. The eastern parcel encompasses 2.5 acres of land located at 215 South Person Street, while the southern site includes a 0.9-acre site at 225 East Davie Street and 228-230 East Martin Street.
RALEIGH, NC
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
Big firms – Amazon to Wolfspeed – continue to hire in Triangle: Here’s were jobs are

RALEIGH – Triangle employers continue to seek talented workers to fill thousands of open roles in the region, including more than 3,600 roles at 26 notable companies with a presence in the region. And even though job openings at these 26 companies have fallen by nearly 200 open jobs since last week, most of the drop came from Google’s job postings, which dropped from 371 openings last week to 271 openings this week.
RALEIGH, NC
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
RALEIGH, NC
Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Entertainment lineup, 37th Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival

The two-day event on Friday, September 2nd and Saturday, September 3rd, located in Littleton at the intersection of Hwys 158 and 903 at the stop light, will be packed with activities for all the family. Opening the event on Friday night at 7 p.m. will be the “Brake Tyme Band.”...
LITTLETON, NC

