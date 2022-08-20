ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Suspect turns himself in after fleeing deadly hit-and-run crash on foot in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of fleeing his overturned car on foot after a crash that left another man dead in west Charlotte Sunday morning turned himself in to police hours later, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded to […]
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cmpd
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting death of man in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson. Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the […]
WSOC Charlotte

One person shot while inside Showmars in Steele Creek, police say

CHARLOTTE — One person has been shot while inside of a Showmars in Steele Creek, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident occurred on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road. Police said the victim, who was an innocent bystander, was struck in the head. They...

