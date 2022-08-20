Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
3 Top Dance Schools in Charlotte for KidsCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Man killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3800 block of Marvin Road near North Wendover Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
WBTV
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt after overnight crash in construction zone on I-85, troopers say
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and two others were seriously hurt after a crash in a construction zone on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The three-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on I-85 northbound near Statesville Avenue. At 2:30 a.m.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SWAT standoff at east Mecklenburg County home ends overnight
MECKLENBURG COUNTY — An hours-long SWAT standoff at a home in east Mecklenburg County ended overnight. A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw the SWAT team and negotiators leaving the scene on Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if they had a suspect in custody.
Woman hurt when shots fired into southwest Charlotte Showmars, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was seriously injured when gunshots were fired into a Showmars restaurant in southwest Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on August 20 at the business on the 13000 block of South Tryon Street. Medic said one person […]
Suspect turns himself in after fleeing deadly hit-and-run crash on foot in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of fleeing his overturned car on foot after a crash that left another man dead in west Charlotte Sunday morning turned himself in to police hours later, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded to […]
Murder suspect arrested for summer shooting near University City
A murder suspect is in custody for a summer shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox46.com
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
WBTV
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
Charlotte man sentenced in mail-theft scheme involving more than 540 victims
CHARLOTTE — A 29-year-old Charlotte man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after stealing mail from more than 540 victims, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Daron Quashawn Wright and two co-conspirators, Shermar Isaiah Walker and Haleem Gilliland, targeted apartment...
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting death of man in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson. Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person shot while inside Showmars in Steele Creek, police say
CHARLOTTE — One person has been shot while inside of a Showmars in Steele Creek, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident occurred on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road. Police said the victim, who was an innocent bystander, was struck in the head. They...
Body found in wooded area in Clover, police investigating
Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.
Charlotte man sentenced in $172K+ mail theft scheme
Daron Wright, 29, of Charlotte, will serve more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges.
Two separate crashes along I-85 leaves three people seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two separate car crashes along Interstate 85 left several people injured Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte. The wrecks put three people in the hospital with serious injuries and two people were sent with minor injuries. The first wreck happened on Statesville Avenue near North Graham Street around...
1 person dead after overnight crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The crash happened on Freedom Drive and Wesley Village road, near the 7/11 convenience store. There were no other injuries reported at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for...
West Charlotte residents fed up with dangerous driving; ask city for action
CHARLOTTE — Residents in Enderly Park are calling for speed humps to be put on their streets, in hopes of preventing a tragedy after several close calls by reckless drivers. The latest incident happened along Tennyson Drive on Aug. 18. Daniel Bar, who lives on the street, captured the...
‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 Dilworth storefront windows smashed
"There's no reason for that," said Vestique Boutique stylist Olivia Taraboi. "Stealing things is wrong. Damaging property is wrong. It's going to cost all these businesses a lot of money. Pointless and terrible."
Lancaster murder suspect turns himself in, police say
A murder suspect turned himself in to police following a shooting that happened Friday in Lancaster.
Comments / 0