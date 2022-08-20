Read full article on original website
Woman dies in Zion National Park after flash floodLiberated JournalistTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Finding inner beauty at Miraval ArizonaNadine BubeckTucson, AZ
What will success look like for Arizona Football in 2022?
With fall camp just around the corner for Arizona Football, success for the Wildcats will be contingent on the overall play of the offense. We are just 11 days from Arizona Football kicking off against San Diego State and officially starting the 2022 season. And coming into the year, there are plenty of questions about this team.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Things are looking up for Wildcats football
Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
520sportstalk.com
Pima Softball adds Armando Quiroz to 2022-23 coaching staff
(Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College softball program added a familiar face to its coaching staff. Armando Quiroz, who was the Pima softball head coach from 2007-2018, was added to the 2022-23 staff as an assistant coach. He will join his daughter, current head coach Rebekah Quiroz and fellow assistant coaches Jennifer Martinez-Abbs, Nicki Johnson (Pitching Coach), Jesus Lozania, John Herrera and Manny Gomez.
Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp named to preseason AP All-America team
Arizona Wildcats punter Kyle Ostendorp was named to The Associated Press All-America Second Team for the preseason that was revealed Monday. He fell into line behind first team member Adam Korsak out of Rutgers. Ostendorp made the preseason All-Pac-12 First Team that was voted on by reporters after he averaged...
The Absolutely Arizona story behind 'Bear Down'
The legendary story of John "Button" Salmon who, on his death, told his University of Arizona teammates to "Bear Down." Longtime Arizona Daily Star columnist Greg Hansen helps sort fact from fiction.
Jonathan Ward provides spark for Cardinals in 1st half vs. Ravens
There wasn’t much offense in the first half of the Arizona Cardinals’ second game of the 2022 preseason against the Baltimore Ravens. After 30 minutes, the Ravens held a 10-3 lead en route to a 24-17 win over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night to extend their record preseason winning streak that dates back to 2016 to 22 consecutive victories.
Cardinals’ Jonathan Ward, Charles Washington exit vs. Ravens with injuries
It’s every NFL team’s and head coach’s nightmare: injuries suffered in meaningless preseason games. Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward exited Sunday night’s 24-17 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium. He will not return due to a shoulder injury, the team announced.
Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins lands at No. 37 in NFL’s Top 100 Players for 2022
Players voted to determine the NFL’s Top 100 for the 2022 season, an annual tradition to preview each upcoming campaign over the last 12 years. NFL Network revealed players No. 50-21 on Sunday after revealing No. 100-51 last weekend. The remaining top 20 will be unveiled on Aug. 28.
beckersspine.com
Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased
Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
Phoenix New Times
Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall
It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
AZFamily
Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried
TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
kjzz.org
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
thisistucson.com
This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month
Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah last weekend has been found dead. Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park.
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...
kmyu.tv
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
krwg.org
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
