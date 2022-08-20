The beer festival that was previously known as the Conshohocken Beer Festival has rebranded as the Montco Beer Festival and will be held at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will continue to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary (CPW Rotary) and be organized by Burb Media, which publishes MoreThanTheCurve.com, AroundAmbler.com, and GlensideLocal.com.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO