Conshohocken, PA

Moving Sale at Don’t Blink Boutique in Maple Glen

Don’t Blink Boutique (649B Welsh Road, Maple Glen) has announced that it is moving to a new location. The boutique won’t share where yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of their moving sale (take 15% off storewide)! You can shop at the store or online.
MAPLE GLEN, PA
Missing dog in Ambler

A dog is missing in the area of Lincoln Drive West in Ambler, PA (Upper Dublin). He went missing on August 20th at approximately 4:30 a.m. He is a five-year-old mixed breed with gold white fur and is microchipped and neutered. His feet are white and his tail is curled up.
AMBLER, PA
Tickets are on sale for Montco Beer Festival. The rebranded festival makes move from Conshohocken to Plymouth Meeting. Shuttles to run from Ambler

The beer festival that was previously known as the Conshohocken Beer Festival has rebranded as the Montco Beer Festival and will be held at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will continue to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary (CPW Rotary) and be organized by Burb Media, which publishes MoreThanTheCurve.com, AroundAmbler.com, and GlensideLocal.com.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA

