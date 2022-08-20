ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Man sentenced for 2019 home invasion in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clinton man was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with an armed home invasion. Anthony Wolfe and Rodrick Anderson stormed inside a Laurens County home in September 2019 where they robbed a victim at gunpoint. The pair also pointed a gun at the victim’s son who showed up at the house during the incident.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
County
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Suspect driving stolen forklift leads Simpsonville officers on chase

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said a drunk driver operating a stolen forklift led officers on a slow chase through Simpsonville on Saturday night. Officers said they initially responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Grandview Drive after the suspect allegedly drove off with a forklift parked...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man

LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
golaurens.com

Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests

A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner says man started fire while being evicted in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and the coroner were called to a home on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they received a report about a civil disturbance on Fields Avenue near Highway 24. A man was being evicted from a property there and Tuesday was the last day before he had to leave, according to officials. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the man entered a camper and started a fire.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Causes of death released for two South Carolina inmates found dead in May

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the cause of death for two inmates who died in May at the Greenville County Detention Center. The coroner's office said in May that Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unresponsive in their housing unit by detention center staff and pronounced dead by paramedics.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for suspect after shooting incident

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday. Deputies say at around 3 p.m. the vehicle, pictured above, was involved in a shooting incident at an address on Glendale Road. The suspect fired multiple rounds at a house, hitting it...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

