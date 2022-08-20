Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced for 2019 home invasion in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clinton man was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with an armed home invasion. Anthony Wolfe and Rodrick Anderson stormed inside a Laurens County home in September 2019 where they robbed a victim at gunpoint. The pair also pointed a gun at the victim’s son who showed up at the house during the incident.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
Coroner: 2 inmates found dead in South Carolina jail overdosed on drugs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two inmates found dead in May inside a jail in South Carolina overdosed on drugs, investigators said. Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, died from a fentanyl overdose inside the Greenville County jail and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, had both fentanyl and a sedative xylazine mostly used for animals, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self in Anderson Co.
Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Suspect driving stolen forklift leads Simpsonville officers on chase
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said a drunk driver operating a stolen forklift led officers on a slow chase through Simpsonville on Saturday night. Officers said they initially responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Grandview Drive after the suspect allegedly drove off with a forklift parked...
counton2.com
Man accused of stealing forklift, driving down I-385 in Greenville Co.
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police said he stole a forklift Saturday evening and drove it down Interstate 385 in Greenville County. According to the Simpsonville Police Department, an officer responded at 7:49 p.m. to Lowe’s Home Improvement in reference to a...
2 inmates die from overdose at SC detention center
Two inmates died from a fentanyl overdose in the Greenville County Detention Center.
Two murder suspects in custody, two more at large
Two suspects are in custody and two more are being sought following a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney just after 4PM Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man
LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
Man found dead inside vehicle at Upstate landmark
An Upstate man that was found dead inside a vehicle at a local landmark has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Scott Tyler Forster of Greer was found dead inside a car at Paris Mountain State Park.
FOX Carolina
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
ACSO says disturbance call ends in apparent suicide
A disturbance call in the Upstate ended in the death of a suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a civil disturbance at an address on Fields Avenue in Anderson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail
RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
golaurens.com
Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests
A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
WYFF4.com
Homeowner describes fighting man who attacked him, then got inside his Greenville home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville homeowner said he put a man in a headlock and threw him down porch stairs after the man broke into his car, then tried to fight him and then made it inside the home. "For a moment, I thought, 'I'm probably going to have...
FOX Carolina
Coroner says man started fire while being evicted in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and the coroner were called to a home on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they received a report about a civil disturbance on Fields Avenue near Highway 24. A man was being evicted from a property there and Tuesday was the last day before he had to leave, according to officials. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the man entered a camper and started a fire.
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for suspects following Cherokee County deadly shooting
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies said they responded to the shooting Sunday at about 4:13 p.m., at the Connecticut Village Apartments, on East Junior High Road. They said when they arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Deputies said...
WYFF4.com
Causes of death released for two South Carolina inmates found dead in May
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the cause of death for two inmates who died in May at the Greenville County Detention Center. The coroner's office said in May that Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unresponsive in their housing unit by detention center staff and pronounced dead by paramedics.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for suspect after shooting incident
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday. Deputies say at around 3 p.m. the vehicle, pictured above, was involved in a shooting incident at an address on Glendale Road. The suspect fired multiple rounds at a house, hitting it...
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
Comments / 0