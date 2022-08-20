Read full article on original website
BBC
Man admits murdering Yordanos Brhane, 19, in Birmingham
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old woman he stabbed to death at her home. Yordanos Brhane was found at a property on Unett Street in Hockley, Birmingham, during the morning of 31 July 2021. Halefom Weldeyohannes, of London Road in Sheffield, was later arrested in Stoke-on-Trent. He...
BBC
Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell
Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
BBC
Jill Scott: Retired England midfielder wants to coach but must 'get organised'
Retired England midfielder Jill Scott says she would like to take up a coaching role in the national set-up, but admits she will need to "get a bit more organised first". The 35-year-old European champion announced her retirement on Tuesday. She joked on BBC Radio 5 Live that she does...
Map may prove ‘Welsh Atlantis’ rooted in fact, say academics
Professors say two islands in Cardigan Bay are clearly marked on the Gough map held at Bodleian library
