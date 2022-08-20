Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park committee takes first step to investigate hiring more firefightersJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
duvalsports.com
Jamari Allen
Jamari “Virginia” Allen is an extrmely versitile safety who excels in duel roles as a coverage free safety and a run stuffing strong safety. He plays well in space, flying up to make tackles to prevent long gains. He hustles from the back side to prevent scoring plays. He fills holes in the run game, and can blitz from anywhere on the field to pressure the quarterback. He’s a difference maker on the Ed White defense, able to play in the box, a piece that the Commanders desperately needed. He brings with him from Riverside 48 tackles, 3 sacks and 5 PBUs. A true all around player and a perfect puzzle piece for any defense at the collegiate level.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cormani McClain, 5-star 2023 CB, schedules visit to see SEC team's Week 1 game
Cormani McClain, the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2023, will be in The Swamp for Florida’s season opener. McClain has scheduled a visit to check out the Gators against No. 7 Utah on Sept. 3, On3 recently reported:. McClain is from Lakeland, Florida, so he doesn’t have...
Season Predictions: UCF, Florida, FSU and Miami
Predicting the season records for UCF, Florida, Florida State, and Miami.
mainstreetdailynews.com
New coach brings hope to Williston
Heading into the summer, new Williston head coach Robby Pruitt said getting in the weight room was essential to the success of the Red Devils football program. The pieces and the depth are there (over 60 kids participating daily) to turn Williston around, although Pruitt said it won’t take much to improve.
saturdaydownsouth.com
5 dream or disaster scenarios for Florida in 2022
The Florida Gators are in an unsual spot for their program. Their archrival, Georgia, is the defending national champion, meaning the new joke is “2008,” not “1980.”. Florida is unranked in every preseason poll of note, and for the 1st time in 4 decades, the Gators will open the season at home against a top 10 team, hosting defending Pac 12 champion Utah in The Swamp on Sept. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN). What’s more, if the Gators don’t play well against the Utes, there’s a reasonable chance they’ll be a home underdog in Weeks 1 and 2, with college football media darling Kentucky slated to visit Gainesville on Sept. 10. Florida hasn’t been a home underdog in back-to-back weeks in The Swamp in more than 3 decades, per OddsShark, whose records date to 1990.
Florida Football: 3 reasons to buy stock in the Gators in 2022
With a new head coach and more talent than people realize, Florida football could surprise people in 2022, and here are three reasons to buy stock in the Gators. The 2022 college football season is fast approaching and one of the most interesting teams to follow is going to be Florida football.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kevin Carter labels Utah as overhyped: 'They're going to lose Week 1 to the Florida Gators'
Kevin Carter is fully on board with the Billy Napier era at Florida, and as a Gators alumnus, Carter is well aware of the type of team coming to the Swamp to open the season. That’s why Carter took a leap during a recent segment on CBS Sports Network, and predicted that Utah, which is a somewhat popular pick to make the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 team, would go down in its game against Florida.
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
Florida Weekly
Blue Springs State Park in North Florida
Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the state of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
News4Jax.com
Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
QSR magazine
Huey Magoo's Opens Franchise Store in Gainesville, Florida
Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Gainesville, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Gainesville is the 33rd restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,250 square foot in-line Gainesville restaurant features an 800 square foot outdoor patio. This is the first of three Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Gainesville/Alachua County under husband and wife franchisee team Chad and Doreen Smith, who are also franchisees of Cinnabon. Huey Magoo’s Gainesville will offer dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Stories of Service Update: Jacksonville soldier promoted within United States Army
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we have an update on a soldier we recently featured. When we first introduced you to Neal Martin, he was an Army Staff Sergeant working inside the recruiting office on Jacksonville's Northside. "A lot of times when I look at...
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis wants to be Jacksonville Mayor without going all-in
He wants a guarantee he can remain Jax Chamber president if he loses. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis wants to become Jacksonville Mayor without giving up his day job. Davis, a Republican, has not entered the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry, but he has been raising...
School bus accident in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
Man Arrested In Gainesville After Three Tampa Carjackings Tuesday Morning
TAMPA, Fla. – Early Tuesday morning Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. A female victim was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The suspect,
iontb.com
Dramatic video at the end of a pursuit in Gainesville following early morning carjacking in Tampa
At approximately 4:05 a.m. on August 23, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. Victim #1 was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Brandon J Baker, demanded she exit the car, then fled the scene in the victim’s black Nissan Maxima. The victim was not injured.
News4Jax.com
Job fair coming to Jacksonville with more than 45 companies & 2,000 jobs to fill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 45 companies and organizations are looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs in Jacksonville. Job News USA is hosting the event on Thursday, August 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Come ready to meet with employers looking...
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3
A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
