SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The victim and three others were standing by a tree in the parking lot of the Villa Norte Apartments when they heard multiple shots being fired. At 1:13 a.m. on August 21, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at the Villa Norte Apartments, at 1620 Fullerton Street. When they arrived they learned that one Black male victim had been shot in the back. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO