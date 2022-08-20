Read full article on original website
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
KTAL
Warrant issued for material witness in 2018 double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple as the trial of the man accused in the killings gets underway in Caddo Parish. Jury selection began Monday in Caddo Parish District Court in...
Shreveport Man Kills Self Just Hours Before Going on Trial
A Shreveport man accused of shooting his former girlfriend who is the mother of his child was due in Caddo District Court today to face trial on charges of attempted 3nd degree murder, but he did not make it to court. Police believe 32-year-old Brandon Richardson shot and killed himself...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
KSLA
Man facing trial in attempted murder case kills self
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who was facing trial in an attempted murder case is dead after shooting himself, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says. On Monday, Aug. 22, the DA’s office reported that Brandon Richardson, 32, shot and killed himself in the Shreveport riverfront...
KTAL
SPD: Woman found shot in crashed car expected to survive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to a shots-fired call in the...
KTAL
LA 169 in Caddo Parish reopens after big rig rollover crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
KSLA
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Haughton couple dies in Bossier crash; 2 injured, 1 critically
A Saturday evening head-on collision in Bossier Parish claimed the lives of a Haughton couple married less than a year.
KTAL
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he was wanted out of Dallas County.
Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting
On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
KSLA
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution. The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary. More than three decades have passed since anyone...
westcentralsbest.com
Big rig crash partially closes Highway 169
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid the 4100 block of state Highway 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road as they investigate a crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler flipped over. Caddo Fire District 3...
KSLA
Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took on a unique role Tuesday... gator wranglers!. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies helped out a resident in Benton who had an unwelcome visitor. The 3-foot alligator had wandered onto the homeowner’s property. “Many of our animal...
KSLA
Shooting at Villa Norte Apartments; one victim fighting for his life
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The victim and three others were standing by a tree in the parking lot of the Villa Norte Apartments when they heard multiple shots being fired. At 1:13 a.m. on August 21, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at the Villa Norte Apartments, at 1620 Fullerton Street. When they arrived they learned that one Black male victim had been shot in the back. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
KTAL
De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
KTAL
Firefighters rescue elderly woman from W. Shreveport manhole
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman is recovering after her rescue from a West Shreveport manhole Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 5 p.m. just off Kennedy Dr. near Airport Park, where firefighters say the woman fell into an open manhole. Since the sewer access was set back from the road and not easily visible, no one saw her fall in.
KTBS
Man awaiting trial today for attempted murder dies by suicide
SHREVEPORT, La. – KTBS has confirmed a man who died by suicide Monday morning on the Shreveport riverfront was scheduled to go on trial today for attempted murder in a 2021 shooting related a child custody issue. Shreveport police said they responded to the riverfront pavilion to a report...
KTBS
Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
bossierpress.com
Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on. the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of. Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport. Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police...
