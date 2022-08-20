ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Warrant issued for material witness in 2018 double murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple as the trial of the man accused in the killings gets underway in Caddo Parish. Jury selection began Monday in Caddo Parish District Court in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shreveport man arrested in stolen car

Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
City
Elmer, LA
KSLA

Man facing trial in attempted murder case kills self

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who was facing trial in an attempted murder case is dead after shooting himself, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says. On Monday, Aug. 22, the DA’s office reported that Brandon Richardson, 32, shot and killed himself in the Shreveport riverfront...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD: Woman found shot in crashed car expected to survive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to a shots-fired call in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

LA 169 in Caddo Parish reopens after big rig rollover crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.
MARSHALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Power Station#Interstate 20#Eagles#Violent Crime#Flood Watch#Preseason Blitz#House#Perkins Supreme Court#Bowie Co#Sheriff S Office
KTAL

Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he was wanted out of Dallas County.
MARSHALL, TX
KEEL Radio

Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting

On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westcentralsbest.com

Big rig crash partially closes Highway 169

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid the 4100 block of state Highway 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road as they investigate a crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler flipped over. Caddo Fire District 3...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took on a unique role Tuesday... gator wranglers!. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies helped out a resident in Benton who had an unwelcome visitor. The 3-foot alligator had wandered onto the homeowner’s property. “Many of our animal...
BENTON, LA
KSLA

Shooting at Villa Norte Apartments; one victim fighting for his life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The victim and three others were standing by a tree in the parking lot of the Villa Norte Apartments when they heard multiple shots being fired. At 1:13 a.m. on August 21, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at the Villa Norte Apartments, at 1620 Fullerton Street. When they arrived they learned that one Black male victim had been shot in the back. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from W. Shreveport manhole

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman is recovering after her rescue from a West Shreveport manhole Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 5 p.m. just off Kennedy Dr. near Airport Park, where firefighters say the woman fell into an open manhole. Since the sewer access was set back from the road and not easily visible, no one saw her fall in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man awaiting trial today for attempted murder dies by suicide

SHREVEPORT, La. – KTBS has confirmed a man who died by suicide Monday morning on the Shreveport riverfront was scheduled to go on trial today for attempted murder in a 2021 shooting related a child custody issue. Shreveport police said they responded to the riverfront pavilion to a report...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on. the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of. Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport. Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy