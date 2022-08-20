ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden: Please honor this Army hero

By Dennis Aftergut, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePiFK_0hOirTCe00
Tweet

In today’s American political scene, a haunting question keeps coming to mind: “Is this really who we are?”

It arose last week after an AR15-toting assailant invaded the FBI’s Cincinnati office. It arose this week after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) suffered election defeat because she stood for country over party.

President Joe Biden now has a chance to offer a different answer to a different American who, like Cheney, is a profile in courage: Army Col. Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman, who — along with his twin brother Alex — blew an important whistle on former president Donald Trump’s infamous July 25, 2019, phone call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. His Army fate since has not been kind.

How a government treats whistleblowers like Vindman reveals a lot about who we are. Are we a country that protects those who follow the rule of law or a country where those who dare to challenge strongmen get battered?

Biden can offer a redemptive answer, one that honors Americans — like Eugene Vindman — who speak truth to corrupt power. Biden can grant Vindman the honor of retiring as a full colonel, through a waiver for “extraordinary circumstances,” though he has not served the full three years required to retire at rank.

The honor is purely that. Retiring as a full colonel has no effect on his Army pension for a 25-year career. It’s an honor easily bestowed in recognition of his extraordinary act of courage and service to country.

Recall that his twin, Alex, was on Trump’s (not) “perfect” call to Zelensky. That call got Trump impeached (the first time) for abusing presidential power by trying to strong-arm a foreign leader to serve Trump’s personal wishes for re-election.

Immediately after the call, Alex went to his twin, Eugene, who was a national security expert and ethics counsel on the NSC. Following military protocol, they then spoke to their NSC superiors and reported their concerns about Trump’s apparent violation of national security and the law.

For adhering to their oaths to support and defend the constitution, the Vindmans were frog-marched out of the White House on Feb. 7, 2020, two days after Senate Republicans acquitted Trump.

Both men returned to the Army where their promotions to colonel were delayed. Seeing the handwriting on the wall, Alex retired in 2020.

Meanwhile, Eugene received a devastating performance evaluation from his NSC superiors, the kind that stops careers in their tracks. Curiously, that review was the polar opposite of the previous year’s evaluation where the same reviewer found that Eugene Vindman was “the best [lt. colonel] with whom I have ever served.”

He filed an August 2020 whistleblower complaint over the negative review. In March 2021, the Army announced that his delayed promotion to colonel would occur that spring. In May 2022, an Inspector General’s investigation found that Trump’s NSC had improperly retaliated against him.

But quietly, the Army posted him to a national security expert’s Siberia — as a legal adviser at the Aberdeen Proving Ground where his national security training, skills and experience were of no use to the nation.

The Army was sending a message: If you want to continue rising, keep your head down and your mouth shut. The Army IG Report described Vindman’s fate: “The retaliatory actions taken [against Vindman] could prove to be detrimental to [him] for the remainder of his career.”

In the world of military officers, if you are not moving up, you’re getting passed up.

Eugene Vindman reluctantly faced the music and announced his retirement effective Aug. 31, 2022. All he had wanted was to contribute to the country by serving in a position that made use of his experience and expertise.

Indeed, Vindman would not have requested retirement if he could have served in such a position. For example, he could have been billeted to the State Department to help investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

In an Aug. 16 letter to Vindman, the Army Secretary denied his request to the president via the chain of command for a waiver that would allow him the honor of retiring as a full colonel. In fact, it is not the Army but only the president who can issue the waiver for an officer in Vindman’s position.

Vindman’s heroism and mistreatment are “extraordinary circumstances.”

The president should send all military officers, indeed all government officials, his own message: Those who do the right thing for the country at personal risk shall be honored.

That is who we are.

Dennis Aftergut is a former federal prosecutor, currently of counsel to Lawyers Defending American Democracy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
The Hill

Trump’s attack on Elaine Chao revs up feud with McConnell

Former President Trump revved up his feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) over the weekend, just as Republican concerns are starting to grow about whether the party can flip the Senate red in November. In a Truth Social statement on Saturday, Trump criticized McConnell, whom he labeled a...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’

Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.”. Trump’s attack came in a Truth Social post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate, in part due to “candidate quality.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans
The Hill

Trump defiance of DOJ on classified docs comes into sharper focus

Former President Trump’s resistance to turning over what now appears to be a much larger tranche of documents than previously known could strengthen a potential case from the Justice Department against him and renews questions over whether the delay harmed national security. A letter released by the National Archives...
POTUS
The Hill

Putin’s war is shattering views of Russia and Ukraine

Russians, Americans and Europeans are rarely of one mind about anything, but there’s one thing they all agreed on in early 2022: that the Ukrainians wouldn’t fight and the Russian armed forces would control Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Everyone knew that the Ukrainian army was a joke and the Russian army was superb.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
The Hill

Some Trump appointees become critical figures for Biden

President Biden ran as a cure to former President Trump, but he’s relying on a handful of officials appointed under the prior administration and serving in critical governing roles who are tackling everything from hostage negotiations to the Kremlin. One example is John Sullivan, a former deputy secretary of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Are Russia and Iran cooking up a recipe for a ‘Red Armageddon’?

In 1521, the Grand Duchy of Muscovy and the Safavids established formal diplomatic relations after centuries of Medieval commercial trade between the two Central Asian regions. Five hundred and one years later, Moscow and Tehran once again are forging ahead with a deepening of military and economic ties — and into a strategic alliance that is morphing well beyond the mutually beneficial tactical “coordination” we’ve witnessed to date in Syria. Russian President Vladimir Putin, now effectively isolated from the West after launching his “special military operation” in Ukraine, is compelled to expand ties with existing allies — and Iran is now, out of exigency, a Kremlin priority.
POLITICS
The Hill

Feehery: The Democrats’ ‘glass jaw’ campaigns

“Don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes,” famously came the command at the Battle of Bunker Hill, a turning point in America’s Revolutionary War. “Don’t start spending your campaign money in earnest until after Labor Day,” could be the political corollary of that illustrious order.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Zelensky says Ukraine was ‘reborn’ when Russia invaded in emotional Independence Day speech

Ukraine was reborn when Vladimir Putin declared war six months ago, Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians today in an emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence. After days of warnings that Moscow could use Ukraine‘s Independence Day to launch more missile attacks on major cities, the country’s second-biggest city Kharkiv was under curfew after months of bombardment on Wednesday. Celebrations across the country were cancelled but many people marked the day by wearing embroidered shirts that are part of the national dress and Mr Zelensky and his wife laid flowers at a memorial to fallen soldiers. In an emotional...
POLITICS
The Hill

Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day — and marked the war’s six-month point — under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
SOCIETY
The Hill

The Hill

668K+
Followers
79K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy