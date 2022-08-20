ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Texas flash flooding kills one, damages at least 100 homes

DALLAS (Nexstar) — The record-setting torrential downpour across Texas cities Monday brought damage throughout the state, with at least one person reported dead and at least 100 homes damaged so far. Dozens of other Texans were rescued after what experts consider an one-in-1,000-year flash flood drenched the Dallas-Fort Worth...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

More of rural Central Texas getting high-speed internet access

SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - A federal program is working to provide greater connectivity to hundreds of homes, businesses and farms in rural areas within San Saba and Lampasas counties. “Because of the pandemic, we saw where we had big pockets of this country that are not connected to internet,”...
TEXAS STATE
just-food.com

Tyson Foods splashes out again with Texas beef plant investment

The US meat major is adding 143,000 square feet to the Amarillo site. Tyson Foods has announced more capital investment, with the US meat giant embarking on a US$200m expansion project at a Texas beef plant. The US meat major has earmarked the funds for its Amarillo facility to expand...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Mcallen, TX
Traffic
College Station, TX
Business
City
College Station, TX
Mcallen, TX
Business
City
Mcallen, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Business
Lubbock, TX
Traffic
College Station, TX
Traffic
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA

LISSIE, Texas (Nexstar) — Months of triple-digit temperatures and little rain across Texas are affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers. For Tim Gertson, it’s costing him thousands. “The consequence to me personally is around the tune $150,000 to $200,000 in lost profit,” Gertson said. “As droughts worsen and...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#West Texas Intermediate#Aaa Texas
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Dan Baze Agency, Governor’s small business series

LUBBOCK, Texas— Join business owners and entrepreneurs at the Governor’s Small Business Series. The free event will provide people with the opportunity to network and meet business experts. Registration will close after the first 250 people. The event will take place Thursday, August 25 at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information visit the registration website.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
everythinglubbock.com

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 23rd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 62°. Winds SE→N 2-8 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds E 10-15 MPH. Tuesday was a nice day across all of the KLBK viewing area....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Under proposal, avg. Lubbock Co. tax bill increasing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The average property owner will pay more to Lubbock County this upcoming year under the budget and tax rate being considered. While the proposed property tax rate is lower than last year, property appraisals are up an average 16 percent according to the Lubbock Central Appraisal District.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock County adopts property tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners have set the new property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. Commissioners voted Monday to lower the property tax rate. However, even as the rate decreases a little more than a penny from last year, increasing property values will end up costing Lubbock homeowners more.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy