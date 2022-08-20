Read full article on original website
KMOV
Lawyer for recycling plant says Metro East fire department’s slow response resulted in warehouse’s loss
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lawyer for a Metro East recycling plant that burned down more than two weeks ago is blaming the fire department’s response as the reason why the building was lost. Al Watkins, the lawyer for Interco Recycling, told News 4 the Madison Fire Department...
KMOV
1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Jahshua Foster, 25, was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was found dead lying on the sidewalk. Homicide detectives have not released any...
KMOV
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
KMOV
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
Autopsy reveals likely cause of death for Edwardsville construction victims
Suffocation most likely killed two workers at a construction site in Edwardsville last week.
FOX2now.com
Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
4 people killed in separate shootings across St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday. The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the head. He...
KMOV
27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
KSDK
Rain coming to St. Louis to end the month
Rain to the south of the St. Louis area is being held off by a pocket of low pressure. That rain will be in the St. Louis area by the weekend or early next week.
St. Louis funeral home to hold service for Vietnam veteran without family
A funeral home in south St. Louis will hold a service Tuesday for a veteran without any known family.
Jefferson County residents oppose plan to build new apartment complex
Jefferson County residents are upset about county officials' plan to build a new apartment complex near Arnold.
St. Louis man threatened with jail time for calling 911
“It’s to the point now where I don’t even want to call for help.”
St. Louis Streets Dept. Job Fair
St. Louis City is trying to solve its problems with trash pickup.
South Grand businesses, residents invited to National Night Out
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Neighborhood Stabilization team went door to door to ask businesses for their help to prevent crime and strengthen relationships with police on Tuesday. A group started by passing out flyers for businesses to post inside their windows on South Grand to promote National...
House Springs Woman Killed After Car Hits Tree
A House Springs woman was killed early this morning in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 30-year-old Chelsey M. Lawrence of House Springs, was on Byrnes Mill Road, north of Cedar Lane (southeast of Eureka) around 12:15 a.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
