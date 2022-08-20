ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Jahshua Foster, 25, was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was found dead lying on the sidewalk. Homicide detectives have not released any...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
BRIDGETON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident
KMOV

27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV

Man found dead in South City alley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

House Springs Woman Killed After Car Hits Tree

A House Springs woman was killed early this morning in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 30-year-old Chelsey M. Lawrence of House Springs, was on Byrnes Mill Road, north of Cedar Lane (southeast of Eureka) around 12:15 a.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy