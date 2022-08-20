Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown
Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
Long-Range Husky Commit's Reputation Continues to Grow
LaMason Waller III had his recruiting ranking increase.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0