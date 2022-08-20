Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO