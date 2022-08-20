ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Pinehurst Police Arrests 3 at Checkpoint

On August 14 Pinehurst Police Officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on NC Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man dies after Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man died Wednesday following a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Murchison Road around 3:30 a.m., where they found Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Pittman was transported to Cape Fear Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTV

N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is facing a possible indictment after a grand jury approved prosecutors moving forward with a criminal investigation. Prosecutors in the Wake County District Attorney’s Office have been investigating Stein since the spring of 2021 over whether Stein and his campaign...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County leaders discuss violence interruption program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s become a national problem–gun violence and it’s happening locally and across the country. In our area, city and county leaders are looking for solutions. On Monday, Wake County leaders discussed a new violence interruption program. “We have had a few conversations...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in neck in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man shot in the neck Tuesday morning in Fayetteville is in stable condition. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. There was little...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Cary police show school pride with decorated police cruisers

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is re-decorating a few of its police cruisers to show school spirit and solidarity. The police department gave school administrators their first look at the newly-decorated vehicles during a presentation at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday. It has the school’s mascot, color and logo on the front and back of the SUV and there is one for each high school in Cary. The goal was to show school pride but still be a fully functional police cruiser.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Scammers are stealing infant identity information

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Criminals are taking advantage of a piece of online technology designed to make our lives easier. Bridal and baby registries run by Amazon are now targets of scammers who use them to help steal your identity– or that of your unborn child. Bridal registries...
RALEIGH, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting

At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
WHITEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Sheriff reminds Richmond County students, parents, drivers to be safe as school starts back

ROCKINGHAM — Everyday millions of students use school buses as transportation to and from school. Although school buses represent the safest form of highway transportation, there are a number of safety factors of which both student and drivers should be aware. Hoping to ensure school bus safety, Sheriff Mark Gulledge encourages caution whenever school buses are present.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC

