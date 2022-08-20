Read full article on original website
Bladen County Detention Center jailor arrested for impersonating a police officer
FAYETVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Stephon Singleton, 51, a Bladen County Detention Center jailor, has been arrested after he allegedly conducted a traffic stop as a law enforcement officer. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Singleton operated a vehicle that was equipped with law enforcement lights and sirens, an armor...
Man arrested for impersonating officer in Fayetteville
Fayetteville police say a man has been arrested for impersonating an officer and pulling one woman over.
Pinehurst Police Arrests 3 at Checkpoint
On August 14 Pinehurst Police Officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on NC Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
Rockingham McDonald’s employee charged with probation violation in New York
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted on a probation violation from the Empire State was recently found working at a local fast food restaurant. According to the Rockingham Police Department, 30-year-old Tarrance Shamere Lloyd was arrested Monday at his place of employment — the Rockingham McDonald’s. RPD officers...
Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
Convicted child molester in Johnston County sentenced for immigration fraud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted child molester who lived in Johnston County must leave the country once he completes the prison sentence he is already serving, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Federal prosecutors say Levi Isidoro Velasco-Hernandez, 40, was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison following...
Man dies after Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man died Wednesday following a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Murchison Road around 3:30 a.m., where they found Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Pittman was transported to Cape Fear Valley...
Police: Man shot in neck in Fayetteville, investigation underway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck early Tuesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at about 1 a.m. near the 700 block of Italy Court. When they arrived, they say they found a man with...
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is facing a possible indictment after a grand jury approved prosecutors moving forward with a criminal investigation. Prosecutors in the Wake County District Attorney’s Office have been investigating Stein since the spring of 2021 over whether Stein and his campaign...
Wake County leaders discuss violence interruption program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s become a national problem–gun violence and it’s happening locally and across the country. In our area, city and county leaders are looking for solutions. On Monday, Wake County leaders discussed a new violence interruption program. “We have had a few conversations...
'We really need some cops': Still no police force in Kenly as independent investigation continues
An independent investigation launched after Kenly's entire police force quit has stretched on, and frustrated residents say they "need a police department."
2 caught on camera cutting through safe, steel door with power saw at Goldsboro business
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people cut through the steel door of a business before aiming their power saw at a safe, Goldsboro police said. The city’s police department said Tuesday that the break-in took place at about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Longhorn Business Center in the 1700 block of Highway 117 southbound, where Goldsboro officers responded to an alarm call.
Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
Man shot in neck in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man shot in the neck Tuesday morning in Fayetteville is in stable condition. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. There was little...
Cary police show school pride with decorated police cruisers
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is re-decorating a few of its police cruisers to show school spirit and solidarity. The police department gave school administrators their first look at the newly-decorated vehicles during a presentation at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday. It has the school’s mascot, color and logo on the front and back of the SUV and there is one for each high school in Cary. The goal was to show school pride but still be a fully functional police cruiser.
Scammers are stealing infant identity information
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Criminals are taking advantage of a piece of online technology designed to make our lives easier. Bridal and baby registries run by Amazon are now targets of scammers who use them to help steal your identity– or that of your unborn child. Bridal registries...
One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting
At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
Sheriff reminds Richmond County students, parents, drivers to be safe as school starts back
ROCKINGHAM — Everyday millions of students use school buses as transportation to and from school. Although school buses represent the safest form of highway transportation, there are a number of safety factors of which both student and drivers should be aware. Hoping to ensure school bus safety, Sheriff Mark Gulledge encourages caution whenever school buses are present.
Cumberland Co. Schools Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor Liz Ortiz checked in with Cumberland...
