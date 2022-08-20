CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is re-decorating a few of its police cruisers to show school spirit and solidarity. The police department gave school administrators their first look at the newly-decorated vehicles during a presentation at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday. It has the school’s mascot, color and logo on the front and back of the SUV and there is one for each high school in Cary. The goal was to show school pride but still be a fully functional police cruiser.

