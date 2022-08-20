OneRing’s EVM beta is about to launch! The team’s ambitious plan to chart the maps of DeFi earth and bring aggregated stablecoin yield optimization to its users with one easy click is in full swing. OneRIng’s Solana dApp has already seen terrific success, with users earning 30%+ in APY on all their stablecoins, without having to find the best rates for themselves or do the legwork in placing them in pools.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO