Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Defends Tornado Cash Developers
Tornado Cash is a crypto mixer that recently came under sanction from the United States government. The reasoning given for this was the fact that it was a protocol used by criminals to hide the origins of their funds. Most notably used by South Korean hackers who have stolen millions of dollars in hacks over the last few years.
bitcoinist.com
Start Earning Through DeFi Earth with OneRing’s EVM Beta Launch: A Complete Guide
OneRing’s EVM beta is about to launch! The team’s ambitious plan to chart the maps of DeFi earth and bring aggregated stablecoin yield optimization to its users with one easy click is in full swing. OneRIng’s Solana dApp has already seen terrific success, with users earning 30%+ in APY on all their stablecoins, without having to find the best rates for themselves or do the legwork in placing them in pools.
Comments / 0