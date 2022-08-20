Read full article on original website
Related
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
insideevs.com
Lucid Air: Car And Driver's New 1,000-Mile EV Range & Charging King
Car and Driver came up with the idea to take electric vehicles on a 1,000-mile loop to figure out which options are best for EV road trips. The extensive loop factors in each car's range and charging times. The publication says the Lucid Air is the new winner, knocking the Tesla Model S out of the top spot, but there were issues, as expected.
CARS・
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
Autoblog
VW, Mercedes-Benz team up with Canada in battery materials push
FRANKFURT — German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz struck battery materials cooperation agreements with mineral-rich Canada on Tuesday, intensifying efforts to secure access to lithium, nickel and cobalt. The move comes as automakers roll out their electric-vehicle expansion strategies globally in a bid to challenge sector leader Tesla. These strategies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autoblog
Polestar to provide batteries, chargers for electric hydrofoil boats
Polestar, formerly part of Volvo and maker of handsome Scandinavian EVs, will provide batteries and charging systems to a Swedish hydrofoil company named Candela. The boats’ unique design allows them to travel above the water surface and use far less energy than traditional watercraft. Hydrofoils are different from traditional...
Autoblog
Australian bank will stop issuing loans on new gas-powered cars in 2025
There are more electric vehicles on the road than ever before, and most automakers have committed considerable sums to direct their manufacturing might to build EVs. An Australian bank recently implemented a policy to stop issuing loans for new gasoline and diesel cars in 2025, intended to prevent customers from being locked in with gas-guzzling cars as the automotive world changes.
Autoblog
These 3 super popular tire inflators are all at least 38% off right now for Labor Day
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Despite how easy it is to use the compressed air machine available at your local gas station, there are still a huge amount of people riding around on under-inflated tires. According to TireRack.com, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Why ignore such a quick and easy form of maintenance at your own expense? Luckily, thanks to some great early Labor Day deals, it's easier than ever to get your own air compressor and fill your tires in your very own driveway. Starting at a whopping 38% off, these super-affordable could save you a trip to the gas station for a top-off or a call to AAA for a tow.
CARS・
Comments / 0