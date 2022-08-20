ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

ScotRail tells passengers: ‘DON’T catch the 10.51am from Inverness to Edinburgh’

ScotRail has launched a social media campaign aimed at persuading passengers to avoiding an in-demand tourist train.The national train operator is telling travellers: “DON’T catch the 10:51 from Inverness to Edinburgh.”The mid-morning service from the northern city to the capital is one of several on the 187-mile southbound link via Pitlochry, Perth and Stirling.ScotRail says on Twitter: “It’s a really busy train with no way to add more carriages, so we’re making it cheaper to get the 8.45am and 9.42am.“Just buy an Advance single ticket direct to Edinburgh and change at Perth/Stirling.”In its social media message, ScotRail says: “Trains from...
BBC

ScotRail says it pays not to take one of its trains

ScotRail has asked customers to consider alternatives to one of its Inverness to Edinburgh services because it has become so busy. It said demand for its 10:51 Monday to Saturday train could be so high some passengers were unable to get on. Discounts of up to 60% have been offered...
BBC

Eurostar services may not stop in Kent before 2025

Eurostar has announced its services may not stop in Kent again until 2025. The company's trains have not called at Ashford or Ebbsfleet since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The operator said it understood this would be disappointing for local communities. Ashford Borough Council's leader described the decision...
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
ARTnews

Archaeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Ancient Roman Villa in England One Year After Its Discovery

The ruins of an ancient Roman villa in England have been reburied on the recommendation of the government preservation organization Historic England just one year after they were found. Located in what is now the town of Scarborough, the site included a large home, with a number of rooms coming off a circular central room, and a bathhouse roughly the size of two tennis courts. The ancient complex is believed to have been a dwelling for the elite or a religious site. The ruins were originally uncovered during an investigation of the land, which was slated for housing development. “These archaeological remains...
