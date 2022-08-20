Read full article on original website
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed...
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
Apple Insider
M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added theMacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program — but not versions with the M2 processor.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming monitors today
After splurging on gaming PC deals, your next order of business is to invest in gaming monitor deals. You don’t want to spend your hard-earned cash on a gaming desktop that can run the latest games on the highest settings, only to be disappointed that you won’t appreciate the graphics because your screen is outdated and basic. If you’ve already used up most of your budget on your computer, don’t worry because Dell has just launched a surprise sale on a variety of gaming monitors.
The best MacBook Air alternatives that we’ve found
The Apple MacBook Air is an excellent choice for many because of its premium aesthetics and superior horsepower. Despite several heavy background programs, these beautiful machines have a reputation for being fast and responsive to commands. It’s smooth, sleek, and has a gorgeous exterior design. It also has many other lovable features like the OLED touch bar for past models and a long-lasting battery.
9to5Mac
How to charge Apple Pencil – 1st or 2nd-gen models
Just get an Apple Pencil or maybe it’s been a while since you used one? Read along for how to charge Apple Pencil. We’ll cover how to juice up both 1st and 2nd gen models. Apple has different designs for its 1st and 2nd gen Apple Pencil, both visually and hand-feel as well as a different system for charging.
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is under $200 today
Smartwatches are starting to become as essential to our daily lives as smartphones, which is why whenever we see Samsung Galaxy Watch deals we absolutely have to share them. Samsung is behind some of the most popular, cutting-edge smartwatches, and right now you have the chance to bring home the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for only $199, which is $51 or 20% off its original price of $250. Click the link below to add one to your Amazon cart and keep reading to learn more about this must-have wearable tech.
M2 MacBook deals are at record low prices right now
Amazon is offering up to $150 off and record low prices in its latest M2 MacBook deals.
Huge 41% savings on Ring video doorbells in massive Amazon sale
AMAZON has dropped prices across the ENTIRE Ring doorbell range in a shock late-summer sale. So if you want to beef up your home security, now is the perfect time. Ring home security: save up to 41% - shop at Amazon. Every single product in the Ring range is cheaper...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems
Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
Apple Insider
Apple's Midnight M2 MacBook Air is in stock for $1,099 ($100 off), plus $40 off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The2022 Apple MacBook Air in the gorgeous Midnight hue is in stock, with an exclusive triple-digit discount in addition to $40 off AppleCare.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: The HP Envy laptop is only $500 this week
In the final weeks of summer, the back to school deals are plentiful and that includes laptop deals. Right now, some of the best ones are HP Envy deals which are happening at Best Buy. You can score the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop today for only $500, saving you a total of $300 off the original price of $800. It’s hard to pass up an opportunity to bring home this fan favorite 2-in-1 at this super low price, so click the link below to add one to your cart and keep reading to find out why this is one of the HP laptop deals worth sharing.
Apple expands self-repair support to MacBooks
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Monday it would offer customers tools and know-how to repair and service their MacBook laptops at home, months after launching the service for iPhones.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
Apple security alert: How to update your iPhone software and ensure you are safe from latest security bug
Apple has released a major security alert, affecting its iPhones, iPads and Macs.The company says that a pair of dangerous bugs in its operating system mean that hackers can get access to some of the most important parts of Apple device’s software.What’s more, the company has warned that the problem may already have been actively exploited by hackers. That means that an attack is out there, and any device running software that hasn’t been updated is potentially at risk.Luckily, it is a relatively straightforward process to update any Apple device and stay safe from the bug. In fact, it...
Digital Trends
AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today
Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
CNET
Save Up to 20% on Select Satechi Tech Accessories
Tech can get messy and tangled sometimes. When you're dealing with multiple devices and all their chargers, it's easy to end up with a rat king of wires that's seemingly impossible to tame. Thankfully there are accessories that help you stay organized and fully charged at the same time, including these Satechi devices, which are now 20% off on Amazon.
