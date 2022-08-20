ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

All-SEC Forward Will Not Commit to Nebraska After Visit

By Jakob Ashlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyhmj_0hOipoib00

On August 17, it was reported that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of four finalists for former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson. Johnson also took an official visit to Nebraska on August 17 .

Johnson was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2019. Unfortunately, he collapsed on the court during a matchup with Florida State on December 12, 2020. He was subsequently hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma.

Johnson entered the transfer portal on May 1, 2022, looking to make a return to college basketball.

On August 20, On3’s Robin Washut provided an update on Johnson’s recruitment. According to Washut, Johnson is not expected to commit to the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska had concerns about Johnson’s heart condition, and their medical team did not feel that they were given enough time to make a proper evaluation.

“The issue was with Johnson’s heart condition, which ended his Florida career on Dec. 12, 2020, when he collapsed during a game against Florida State,” Washut wrote . “Given that Nebraska only recently got involved in pursuing Johnson, there wasn’t enough time for the Husker staff and medical team to thoroughly evaluate his condition and the potential consequences of continuing his basketball career.”

With Nebraska out of the picture, Johnson’s remaining finalists are Memphis, Kansas State, and Western Kentucky.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWir e on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

List

New report sheds light on the return of 'EA Sports College Football' video game series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0EeS_0hOipoib00

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

King joins Nebraska coaching staff as volunteer assistant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska women’s gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the addition of Marissa King as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff. King will serve as the volunteer assistant for the Huskers. “We are pleased to officially announce the addition of Marissa King to our coaching...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News

Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Basketball
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Memphis, NE
Local
Nebraska College Basketball
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Local
Nebraska Basketball
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
College Basketball
247Sports

Which Nebraska game this season intrigues you most?

The Nebraska football season is now four days away and that means we’re going to start getting answers to the many questions we’ve had for a program that has undergone some serious changes in a short amount of time. We’re also taking the time to answer a few...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Creighton completes baseball coaching staff with hire of Johnson

(Omaha) -- Creighton baseball has announced the addition of Cam Johnson to the coaching staff. Johnson most recently served as an assistant coach at Des Moines Area Community College for the past four seasons. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keyontae Johnson
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska needs luck in 2022

Nebraska opens its football season in Ireland with a match up against Northwestern. And that’s appropriate because Nebraska needs what Ireland is known for—a heavy dose of luck. It’s going to be the difference between a good season and a fifth disappointment for Coach Scott Frost. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022

Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a ‘Fraud Squad’?

Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Kansas State#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#Florida Gators#Florida State#Husker
NBC Sports

Scott Frost: Nebraska to ‘let it rip’ against Northwestern in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska will play a Week Zero game for the second straight season, and coach Scott Frost can’t afford a repeat of what happened a year ago. The Cornhuskers’ loss at Illinois set the tone for a 3-9 season that ended with Frost clinging to his job after taking a $1 million pay cut and firing four offensive assistants.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule

One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
beckersasc.com

Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates

Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
LINCOLN, NE
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy