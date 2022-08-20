All-SEC Forward Will Not Commit to Nebraska After Visit

On August 17, it was reported that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of four finalists for former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson. Johnson also took an official visit to Nebraska on August 17 .

Johnson was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2019. Unfortunately, he collapsed on the court during a matchup with Florida State on December 12, 2020. He was subsequently hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma.

Johnson entered the transfer portal on May 1, 2022, looking to make a return to college basketball.

On August 20, On3’s Robin Washut provided an update on Johnson’s recruitment. According to Washut, Johnson is not expected to commit to the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska had concerns about Johnson’s heart condition, and their medical team did not feel that they were given enough time to make a proper evaluation.

“The issue was with Johnson’s heart condition, which ended his Florida career on Dec. 12, 2020, when he collapsed during a game against Florida State,” Washut wrote . “Given that Nebraska only recently got involved in pursuing Johnson, there wasn’t enough time for the Husker staff and medical team to thoroughly evaluate his condition and the potential consequences of continuing his basketball career.”

With Nebraska out of the picture, Johnson’s remaining finalists are Memphis, Kansas State, and Western Kentucky.

